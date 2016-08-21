New England Patriots RB Dion Lewis to have second surgery on knee

While the status of New England Patriots running back position has long been an uncertain prospect as the team has showcased just a pair of 1,000-yard rushers since the turn of the decade, the outlook became gloomier on Sunday as it was announced that Dion Lewis will need a second surgery to clean up an injured left knee.

Lewis headed for PUP list to begin season

The shifty 5'8" back broke out over the first eight games of his fourth campaign in the NFL, compiling 388 receiving yards, 234 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. However, the Pittsburgh product witnessed his dream season come to a crushing halt in early November as he sustained a torn ACL in a win over the Washington Redskins. Now, Lewis will spend at least the opening six weeks of the season on the sidelines as he rests on the PUP/injured reserve list, unable to be activated until the Patriots' seventh contest of 2016.

Despite the assumptions of many, the surgery that Lewis will undergo is not a replication of the former operation that he underwent on his ACL. Rather, the purpose of it is designed to clean up the knee, as troublesome residue from the original injury on November 8 of last season still exists. What makes the timing of the surgery so befuddling is that Lewis participated fully in New England's final spring practices in late June without the presence of a brace on his left knee.

The Albany native could have potentially hampered the knee during spring practice, as he was placed on the active/physically unable to perform list heading into training camp in late July. He did not grace the field in either of the Patriots' first two preseason games neither did he receive the opportunity to strut his skills in full-pad practices over the course of training camp.

White, Bolden to see increased role in Lewis' absence

With Lewis on the outside looking in as quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo takes over for the suspended Tom Brady for the first quarter of the season, expect James White to assert himself into the role of first-string running back in passing situations. In New England's pair of victories to begin the preseason slate, the Wisconsin product has impressed as a pass-catching back, gaining 73 yards on just three receptions while rushing on three occasions for 12 yards.

Meanwhile, veteran LeGarrette Blount will receive the bulk of the carries in first and second-down situations while Brandon Bolden could potentially see some playing time in third-down situations. Expect the final two preseason games to determine whether the Patriots hold on to third-year pro Tyler Gaffney as the fourth running back on the active roster, or decide to keep journeyman Donald Brown, who they inked to a $965,000 deal with $300,000 guaranteed prior to the season, in town.