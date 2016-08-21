New England Patriots RB Dion Lewis to have second surgery on knee

While the status of New England Patriots running back position has long been an uncertain prospect as the team has showcased just a pair of 1,000-yard rushers since the turn of the decade, the outlook became gloomier on Sunday as it was announced that Dion Lewis will need a second surgery to clean up an injured left knee. 

Lewis headed for PUP list to begin season

The shifty 5'8" back broke out over the first eight games of his fourth campaign in the NFL, compiling 388 receiving yards, 234 rushing yards, and four total touchdowns. However, the Pittsburgh product witnessed his dream season come to a crushing halt in early November as he sustained a torn ACL in a win over the Washington Redskins. Now, Lewis will spend at least the opening six weeks of the season on the sidelines as he rests on the PUP/injured reserve list, unable to be activated until the Patriots' seventh contest of 2016. 