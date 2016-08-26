VAVEL USA's 2016 NFL Guide: New England Patriots team preview

For the first time since the 2001 season, four-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will not be under center for the New England Patriots for the first offensive snap of Week 1.

Garoppolo takes center stage surrounded by arsenal of weapons

However, the annual expectation of competing for a championship still remains the same for Bill Belichick's squad, even with third-year pro Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback for the first four games while Brady's serves his suspension for his alleged involvement in the Deflate-Gate scandal. The team has stockpiled assets in the receiving corps in order to facilitate Garoppolo's comfortability within the offense, and the Eastern Illinois product has been provided with plenty of time to master the complicated play-calling practices of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Garoppolo enters the season with a plethora of options to look for in the passing game, including a two-headed monster at tight end composed of four-time First-team All-Pro Rob Gronkowski and newly acquired 2014 Pro Bowl selection Martellus Bennett. Gronkowski enters the 2016 campaign searching for his third consecutive season of at least 70 receptions, 1,000 yards, and 11 touchdowns, while Bennett should see plenty of open looks while performing alongside the Arizona product.

Acquired from the Chicago Bears along with a 2016 sixth-rounder in exchange for a 2016 fourth-round pick, Bennett will look to rekindle his production from two seasons ago in which he feasted on opposing defenses for 916 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 90 catches. The monstrous 6'6" target struggled with a ribs injury for the majority of last season, however, his 53 catches still were tops on the Bears at the time of his journey to the injured reserve on December 9. With Gronkowski commanding the majority of the defensive attention, Bennett should be able to take advantage of one-on-one matchups using his sizable frame.

While Garoppolo's ability to take his time in the pocket might be cut short by a potential season-ending hip injury to right tackle Sebastian Vollmer and a broken right hand suffered by left guard Shaq Mason, his group of wideouts should provide him with plenty of opportunities to rid himself of the football in a timely fashion. Julian Edelman returns to the slot position after missing the majority of the second half of last season with a broken foot, while Danny Amendola will look to build on a promising 2015 campaign on the opposite side of Edelman on the inside of the wideout formation.

On the outside, newly-added receiver Chris Hogan, who caught 36 passes for 450 yards and a pair of scores with the Buffalo Bills last year, brings his impressive route-running skills to New England, while rookie fourth-round draft pick Malcolm Mitchell will be handed the opportunity to showcase his surefire hands and ability to spread the defense on passing downs.

In the running game, the Patriots will be hampered by the loss of shifty back Dion Lewis for the first 8-10 weeks of the season due to a second knee surgery. However, the team's leading rusher from 2015, LeGarrette Blount, will look to bruise his way through another season with the Patriots while the lightning-quick James White will look to fill Lewis' void in passing situations.

Top-ten rated defense returns for New England

On the defensive side of the ball, New England looks to have one of the stouter all-around units in the NFL. The Patriots allowed the ninth-fewest yards in the league last season, and despite trading sack-leader Chandler Jones to the Arizona Cardinals in order to create cap room heading into the 2017 free agency period, the defensive front is rejuvenated and ready to emerge as a top-five attacking squad in 2016. 4-3 defensive ends Jabaal Sheard and Rob Ninkovich will anchor a pass rush that garnered the second-most sacks in the NFL last season with 49. The rush will be further revitalized by the signing of veteran Chris Long, who recorded a combined 33 sacks from 2011-2013 while with the Los Angeles Rams.

On the inside of the defensive line, 2015 first-round pick Malcom Brown will look to continue his development as a potent run-stopper while 10-year veteran Alan Branch will utilize his 6'6", 350-pound frame to barrel through offensive lineman. On the linebacking front, New England's leader in tackles in 2015, Jamie Collins, will look to improve on his 5.5 sacks on the weak side while the team's defensive quarterback, Dont'a Hightower, will look to up his total of 61 tackles this upcoming season.

New England also possesses a considerably formidable secondary as well. 2015 Pro Bowl selection Malcolm Butler has developed into a cornerback capable of checking the opposition's No. 1 receiving threat while ball-hawking corner Logan Ryan led the team with four interceptions on the opposite end of the 2014 Super Bowl hero. Former Pro Bowler Devin McCourty will provide Ryan with plenty of free safety help over the top, while run-stopping strong safety Patrick Chung enters the season having notched consecutive 85-tackle years.