VAVEL USA's 2016 NFL Guide: New England Patriots team preview

For the first time since the 2001 season, four-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady will not be under center for the New England Patriots for the first offensive snap of Week 1. 

Garoppolo takes center stage surrounded by arsenal of weapons

However, the annual expectation of competing for a championship still remains the same for Bill Belichick's squad, even with third-year pro Jimmy Garoppolo starting at quarterback for the first four games while Brady's serves his suspension for his alleged involvement in the Deflate-Gate scandal. The team has stockpiled assets in the receiving corps in order to facilitate Garoppolo's comfortability within the offense, and the Eastern Illinois product has been provided with plenty of time to master the complicated play-calling practices of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels

Garoppolo enters the season with a plethora of options to look for in the passing game, including a two-headed monster at tight end composed of four-time First-team All-Pro Rob Gronkowski and newly acquired 2014 Pro Bowl selection Martellus Bennett. Gronkowski enters the 2016 campaign searching for his third consecutive season of at least 70 receptions, 1,000 yards, and 11 touchdowns, while Bennett should see plenty of open looks while performing alongside the Arizona product. 