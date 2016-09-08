VAVEL USA's 2016 NFL Guide: San Diego Chargers team preview

2015 was a difficult year on both sides of the ball for the San Diego Chargers. Philip Rivers struggled to stay upright, and the run game never materialized - thanks to the struggles of the offensive line. The defense suffered injuries to key players resulting in an inability to stop the run. All of these factors contributed to a four win season - and a last place finish in the AFC West.
An offseason of promise turned to bad for the Chargers
The 2016 offseason started off promising, drafting defensive end Joey Bosa with the 3rd overall pick. A dispute over guaranteed money and when it would be paid led to a hold out that lasted until the end of the preseason.
The signing of a free agent center, the return to health of key players on the offensive line and defense, and the welcoming back of an old coach gives the Chargers hope for improving in the coming season.
San Diego Chargers Capsule
General Manager: Tom Telesco
Head Coach: Mike McCoy
Last Season's Record: 4-12 (Last in AFC West)
Playoffs: None
2015 Review:
Following two nine win seasons that included a trip to the playoffs as a wild card in 2013 before falling to the Denver Broncos in the divisional round, the Chargers took a giant leap backwards in 2015.
It was a difficult season for the offense and most of it could be blamed on a porous offensive line. Breakdowns in pass protection resulted in the sacking of Rivers 40 times. The offensive line wasn't any better in run blocking as rookie running back Melvin Gordon could never get going. The Chargers run game averaged less than 2 yards per rush attempt to rank 31st in the NFL. The lethargic offense resulted in the firing of most of the offensive staff.
The defense had it's own problems with injuries and a lack of a pass rush. San Diego finished 20th in total defense, 14th against the pass, and 27th in run defense.
Stats:
|Team
|W L T
|PCT
|PF
|PA
|Home
|Road
|Div
|Conf
|Streak
|L5
|Denver Broncos
|12 4 0
|.750
|355
|296
|6-2
|6-2
|4-2
|8-4
|W2
|3-2
|Kansas City Chiefs
|11 5 0
|.688
|405
|287
|6-2
|5-3
|5-1
|10-2
|W10
|5-0
|Oakland Raiders
|7 9 0
|.438
|359
|399
|3-5
|4-4
|3-3
|7-5
|L1
|2-3
|San Diego Chargers
|4 12 0
|.250
|320
|398
|3-5
|1-7
|0-6
|3-9
|L2
|1-4
|Offense
|Yards Per Game
|NFL Rank
|Total Offense
|371.8
|9th
|Passing
|286.9
|4th
|Rushing
|84.9
|31st
|Defense
|Yards Per Game
|NFL Rank
|Total Defense
|361.9
|20th
|Passing
|236.6
|14th
|Rushing
|125.3
|27th
|Offense
|Passing
|C/ATT
|PCT
|ATT/G
|YDS
|AVG
|YDS/G
|Long
|TD
|INT
|Sacks
|Rating
|Rank
|Philip Rivers
|437/661
|66.1
|41.3
|4,792
|7.2
|299.5
|80
|29
|13
|40
|93.8
|2nd
|Rushing
|CAR
|CAR/G
|YDS
|AVG
|YDS/G
|Long
|TD
|Fum
|Rank
|Melvin Gordon
|184
|13.8
|769
|4.6
|64.1
|70
|6
|1
|19th
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|AVG
|YDS/G
|Long
|TD
|Rank
|D. Woodhead
|80
|755
|9.4
|47.2
|61
|6
|47th
|Defense
|Tackles
|Total
|Solo
|Rank
|Manti Te'o
|83
|43
|59th
|Sacks
|Total
|Rank
|Melvin Ingram
|10.5
|12th
|Interceptions
|Total
|TD
|Rank
|Jason Verrett
|3
|1
|24th
2016 offeason moves:
|Player
|Position
|How Acquired
|Matt Slauson
|C
|Free Agent (Chicago Bears)
|Travis Benjamin
|WR
|Free Agent (Cleveland Browns)
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|1st Round of 2016 Draft (Ohio State)
|Dwight Lowery
|FS
|Free Agent (Indianapolis Colts)
|Casey Hayward
|CB
|Free Agent (Green Bay Packers)
|Player
|Position
|Reason
|Malcolm Floyd
|WR
|Retired
|Ladarius Green
|TE
|Free Agent (Pittsburgh Steelers)
|Kendall Reyes
|DE
|Free Agent (Washington Redskins)
|Eric Weddle
|S
|Free Agent (Baltimore Ravens)
|Round (Pick #)
|Player
|Position
|College
|1 (3)
|Joey Bosa
|DE
|Ohio State
|2 (35)
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Arkansas
|3 (66)
|Max Tuerk
|C
|USC
|4 (102)
|Joshua Perry
|LB
|Ohio State
|5 (175)
|Jatavis Brown
|OLB
|Akron
|6 (179)
|Drew Kaser
|P
|Texas A&M
|6 (198)
|Derek Watt
|FB
|Wisconsin
|7 (224)
|Donavon Clark
|G
|Michigan
2016 Preview:
The Chargers went to work in the offseason to fix their defensive issues. San Diego drafted defensive end Joey Bosa out of Ohio State University in the first round. A lengthy holdout by Bosa over guaranteed money and when he would receive it didn't end until the fourth week of the preseason. The Chargers will now work to get Bosa ready for the regular season as quickly as possible.
The offensive line will see the return of left tackle King Dunlap from injury. It is hoped that a healthy Dunlap will help reduce the pounding that Rivers took in 2015. The acquisition in free agency of center Matt Slausen from the Chicago Bears will help to anchor a shaky line.
The homecoming of offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt after two seasons in Tennessee as the Titans head coach is seen as plus for Rivers. Under Whisenhunt, Rivers established career passing marks in 2013.
Off field issues that include a stadium finance vote in November will overshadow the Chargers season in 2016. The Chargers are hoping that the San Diego voters approve a new stadium for the team which would ensure that the city remains home to a NFL franchise. A yes vote has a major obstacle with a mandated 2/3rds vote for approval seen as almost impossible to reach.
If the stadium referendum is voted down, the Chargers have already been approved by the league to move to Los Angeles where they would join the Rams in a new stadium that is set to open in 2019.
The Chargers are still a year or two away from catching up with the rest of the division. With their problems on both sides of the ball, and the uncertainty of where they will call home, 2016 will see the Chargers improve slightly in the win column but once again find themselves in the basement of the AFC West.
