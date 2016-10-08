New England Patriots at Cleveland Browns preview: Tom Brady returns after four game ban at winless Cleveland

After missing the first four games of the season due to deflategate, Tom Brady is set to return as the New England Patriots quarterback for their week five game at the winless Cleveland Browns.

Did well without Brady

It would have been a big fear for Patriots fans that they're season would be hanging by a thread by the time Brady returned under centre after being forced to miss a quarter of the season. However, even with backup Jimmy Garappolo getting hurt in week two and rookie Jacoby Brissett being called in for weeks three and four, the Patriots have got themselves to a 3-1 record upon Tom terrific's return.

By no means has the offence been playing at a high standard without star man Brady, but the quarterback position is not everything in football and the Patriots defence who are often overlooked, have really stepped up in the early part of 2016, which has included a shutout of the Houston Texans in week three and a resilitent performance last week to hold the Buffalo Bills to just one touchdown when their own offence couldn't get anything going.

Browns can't catch a break

Perhaps unsuprisingly the Cleveland Browns are 0-4 to start out the 2016 season, but their woeful record dosen't tell the whole story as they've been well and truly in every game so far. Hue Jackson's team were only down by six at Philadelphia in week one at half time, led by eight at Baltimore in week two, lost to the Miami Dolphins in overtime two weeks ago and matched the Washington Redskins through two quarters last week.

A constant theme so far this season is how they've faded at the end of games and not taken oppurtunities to get that one victory, the most notable example being week three at Miami where they led at various stages, but continued to leave points on the field as kicker Cody Parkey missed three field goals on his debut, including a potential game winner in the final minute of regulation.

Ground and pound type of game

Despite the return of a hall of fame calibre passer for one team, both will look to dominate on the ground in this game, as they've have done through four weeks so far. The starting running backs, Isaiah Crowell for the Browns and LeGarrette Blount for the Patriots, are second and third in the league respectivelly for rushing yards this season, with Crowell putting up 394 and Blount not far behind on 352.

Also, both defences have not been great against the rush this season, with the two units giving up a combined near 900 yards on the ground and five touchdowns so far this year. Therefore it maybe appears to be a conventinal run first type of game, although the Patriots no if they stop Crowell then they stop the Browns full stop with rookie Cody Kessler at quarterback.

Previous meeting

Despite being in the same conference in the AFC, these two teams haven't met since 2013 with their fortunes going in the opposite direction. It was a thrilling encounter in december, where the Patriots would prevail 27-26. New England trailed by 12 with two and a half minutes to go, but would manage to score two touchdowns in the final minute eithier side of an onside kick recovery as Brady worked his magic. There was even still time for a 58 yard field goal attempt for the Browns, but it fell short.

Injury report

Jacoby Brissett has been placed on IR after ahead of surgery on his thumb, while half-back Branden Bolden and linebacker Ian McClellin join him in being out the game due to a knee inury and the concussion protocoll.

The Browns remain without their first and second string quarterbacks, Josh McCown and Robert Griffin III, both with shoulder injuries and are also missing their first two choice starting centre's as well as two tight ends and rookie wide reciever, Corey Coleman who has a hand injury.

Stats

The Browns lead the all time series, 13-10. This included their last playoff victory back in 1994 when Bill Bellichick was their coach.

The Browns lead the league in rushing with 597 yards and four touchdowns, but have also gave up 11 fumbles, second in the league behind only the Patriots with 12.

Tom Brady is 5-1 in his career against the Browns, completing 66% of his pass attempts against them with 8 TD's to 4 INT's.