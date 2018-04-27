Jason Witten expected retired to join Monday Night Football

One of the greatest players in the Dallas Cowboys history, Jason Witten reported his plans for retirement to joins ESPN's Monday Night Football broadcast. ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported the story earlier today. Witten who had been playing for 15 years in the professional league is going to work as an analyst in whose next challenge.

Witten career stats make him a potential HOF candidate

The 35 years-old, achieved 239 appearances, with 229 starts and notching 1,152 catches for 12,448-yard s and 68 touchdowns. He also holds the National Football League records, which it is 11-time Pro Bowlers, including largest receptions in a single by a tight end (110 in 2012) and most receptions in a single game by a tight end (18 in 2012).

According to NFL.com, his career receptions rank fourth behind Hall of Fame wide receiver Jerry Rice (1,549), tight end Tony Gonzalez (1,325) and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (1,234). He is second behind Gonzalez in career receiving yards and Pro Bowl appearances by a tight end.

Witten was a two-time first-team All-Pro selection (2007, 2010), and joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick out of Tennessee in the 2003 NFL Draft.

What is next?

The Cowboys would have one of the hardest tasks to find his successor, especially after they released the wide receiver Dez Bryant to the draft. The duo has linked for 1,398 yards and 11 touchdowns on 132 catches in 2017 together.

Thus, the club from Texas has seen three principal lines leave since 2016 when quarterback Tony Romo, who notched 34,183 yards passes and 248 passing touchdowns retired.

The Cowboys used their 13th overall selection to pick a linebacker Leighton Vander Esch in the draft this past Thursday. However, they still could look to bolster their team on the tight end and wide receiver position in the next two days. The Cowboys are still armed with nine remaining draft picks to choose.