Making sense of the Mychal Kendricks news

News recently broke that Mychal Kendricks found a new home in the NFL.

As reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, the Cleveland Browns had a deal in place to sign the linebacker to a one-year deal.

Sources: The #Browns are signing free agent LB Mychal Kendricks to a 1-year deal, bolstering their linebacking group late in the offseason. Along with Jamie Collins and Christian Kirksey, it could be one of the most talented in football. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 3, 2018

However, that was news to Kendricks himself. Kendricks quickly turned to Twitter and responded Rapoport's claim.

"You will never have my respect." is what Kendricks said in a now deleted tweet.

In a quick phone interview with Chris Tomasson, Kendricks reportedly denied the reports.

"No, it's not accurate. That's all I have to say. I'm not really talking about it." Kendricks told Tomasson.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com also confirmed the news that Rapoport was reporting.

Kendricks had a busy week last week. During that span, Kendricks visited the Browns, Minnesota Vikings, and Oakland Raiders.

The linebacker was released by the Philadelphia Eagles back in May.

If it is indeed true, Kendricks will add strength to the Cleveland Browns linebacking group. Jamie Collins, Christian Kirksey, Joe Schobert, James Burgess and fifth-round rookie Genard Avery are already included in the group.

The Cleveland Browns are a sleeper pick for playoff contention for the upcoming season.

Minnesota still in the hunt?

Mychal and Eric Kendrick

However, if the report is proven to be false, the Minnesota Vikings have to be the favorite to sign the linebacker.

Appearing for 85 games for Philadelphia, Kendricks recorded 338 tackles, 27 passes defended, 14 sacks and three interceptions.

The Vikings have a pair of former athletic Pac-12 players in Anthony Barr and Mychal's brother Eric Kendricks on the team. Mychal would excel in Minnesota, as they would use him in rush packages as well as different zone scheme options.

In the quest for a championship, the Vikings would have to give Kendricks consideration to bolster their linebacking core.