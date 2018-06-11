Zack Martin becomes highest paid guard in NFL history

The Dallas Cowboys have secured a key member of the offensive line for the foreseeable future.

It was announced on Monday that the Cowboys and guard Zack Martin have agreed on a new six-year contract.

Coming into the season, Martin was entering the final year of his contract, which pays a base salary of $9.3 million.

According to Over the Cap, Martin's current 2018 salary-cap value places him fifth among right guards in the league behind Kevin Zeitler, T.J. Lang, Gabe Jackson and Marshal Yanda.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoprt first reported the news, adding the deal will make Martin the highest-paid guard with the largest contract guarantee in NFL history.

The #Cowboys are giving star G Zack Martin a 6-year contract extension that makes him the highest-paid guard with the largest guarantee at his position in NFL history, source said. Richly deserved, as Dallas locks up another key building block on the O-line. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 11, 2018

Andrew Norwell previously held these records after signing a $66.5 million deal over five years with the Jacksonville Jaguars in March, featuring $30 million in guarantees. However, it appears the Cowboys have surpassed these numbers.

The Cowboys selected Martin 16th overall in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft.

In that time, Martin has been select to four Pro Bowls and has been named a First-team All Pro twice.

How the deal shapes up rest of the team

|Ronald Martinez/Getty Images North America|

With Martin locked up long term, the Cowboys will keep intact one of the top offensive lines in the NFL that also features Pro Bowlers Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick. All three of these players are locked up until 2024 or later.

​Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are benefactors as well. Martin create holes for Elliott to run through on the right side. Martin picks up some of the top pass rushers from getting to Prescott, keeping him healthy and upright.

With both Prescott and Elliott still playing under their rookie contracts for the next few years, Dallas could remain a top contender in the NFC for several seasons.