Kansas City Chiefs 23-16 New England Patriots: Chiefs clinch AFC West after statement victory

It was the New England Patriots who took the lead early thanks to a Justin Edelman TD catch.

However, 23 unanswered points including 17 in the second quarter for the Kansas City Chiefs was pivotal to their victory.

Chiefs quarter-back Patrick Mahomes had a much better game than the two previous, throwing for 283 yards and one touchdown. He also threw an interception early on.

Tight-end Travis Kelce was top receiver for the Chiefs making seven receptions for 66 yards.

Kansas City's defense was able to keep Patriots QB Tom Brady relatively quiet restricting him to just 169 yards, one TD and one INT.

Julian Edelman scored the first TD for the Patriots, a 37-yard flea flicker on the first drive of the game. Edelman was top receiver for the Patriots with 95 receiving yards in total.

On the next drive J.C. Jackson intercepted a Mahomes pass. You would be forgiven for thinking this could be a routine win for the Patriots, as the first few minutes went heavily in their favour. However the Patriots were unable to make the turnover count with points.

The Chiefs run of 23 unanswered points

The Chiefs scored a field-goal and then also blocked a Nick Folk field-goal with two minutes left in the first quarter to give them good field position for their next drive.

After the FG block the Chiefs took control. On the next drive came the Chiefs first TD, a 48-yarder to rookie receiver Mecole Hardman. This came with the Chiefs at second and 25.

It didn't take long for the Chiefs to get the ball back as Bashaud Breeland intercepted Brady on the first play of the following drive, returning it to the 34-yard line to give KC a short field to play with.

Kelce, on a creative Chiefs play took a direct snap and ran up the middle of the field for a four-yard TD to make it 17-7 to the Chiefs.

Harrison Butker converted a 31-yard FG to give the Chiefs a 20-7 lead at half-time.

With the Chiefs possessing the ball first in the second half, again the drive finished with a Butker field goal, this time from 41-yards after an 11 play drive that took 6:14 off the clock.

With the Chiefs 23-7 up and firmly in control, their defense put the pressure on Brady, forcing him into a three-and-out after a Chris Jones sack.

Patriots late charge

The Chiefs on the next drive were forced into punting after a three-and-out, Dustin Colquitt's punt was blocked however by Nate Ebner and rolled out of bounds at KC's 19-yard line.

With the short field the Patriots took just two running plays to score. James White ran for nine yards before Brandon Bolden finished the drive with a 10-yard run to the right for the TD. New England went for a two-point conversion to make it a one possession game but James White was unable to convert.

Early in fourth quarter Patriots kicker, Folk scored a 29-yard FG to make it 23-16.

As the two teams exchanged punts towards the end, on the final drive Brady put the Patriots in position to possibly take the game to overtime.

Brady drove the Patriots 68 yards up the field but on fourth down from the Chiefs five-yard line with 1:11 left on the clock, Breeland was just able to knock down a Brady pass that looked destined for Justin Edelman's hands.

With this win the Chiefs clinched the AFC West and a spot in the playoffs, while also breaking a 21 game home winning streak (regular and post-season) for the Patriots.

The Patriots now losing two straight have a chance to change their fortunes with a visit to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Chiefs face a difficult test as they host divisional rivals the Denver Broncos.