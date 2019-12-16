Chicago Bears 13-21 Green Bay Packers: Packers clinch playoff berth 

On Sunday the Green Bay Packers defeated the Chicago Bears 21-13 taking their record to 11-3 and clinching a playoff spot.

Chicago, behind for most of this game and 21-3 down mid-way through the third quarter came back into the game and had a chance to tie the game right at the end on a lateral.

In a low scoring first half, Green Bay went into the break with a 7-3 lead thanks to a 29-yard touchdown reception by Davante Adams with 4:53 left in the first quarter.

The Bears' only points in the first half came from a Eddy Pineiro 30-yard field goal with just 1:48 left.

Quickfire third quarter TD's secure game for the Packers

After a slow offensive display from both sides in the first half, Green Bay came out firing and scored touchdowns on their first two drives of the second half.

Big plays from Aaron Rodgers and his wide receivers were instrumental in getting the ball down the field quickly in both of these drives.

On the first drive a short Rodgers pass was caught by Adams who carried on running to turn the play into a 34-yard one. Shortly after this Aaron Jones was able to run in for the TD from 21 yards out to make it 14-3 to the Packers.

Adams had a big game as he was targeted 13 times by Rodgers, catching seven passes for 103 yards.

On the Packers next drive, Rodgers out of shotgun found Jake Kumerow deep to the right. Kumerow shrugged off three Bears defenders to run after the catch and turn the play into a 49 yard reception.

Jones also finished this drive off this time running in from just two yards out for a 21-3 Packers lead.

Bears missed opportunities to win game

The Bears' Pineiro scored a 27-yard FG early in the fourth quarter to make it a 21-6 score.

The Packers next drive was a three and out before the Bears went on a 13-play TD drive finished off by a two-yard TD catch by Anthony Miller to make it 21-13.

In this game the Bears had two 100 yard receivers in Allen Robinson, seven receptions for 125 yards and Miller, nine receptions for 125 yards. Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky threw for 334 yards.

After that scoring drive the Bears defense stopped the Packers on a further three fourth quarter drives, all three and outs. However, they also were unable to put any more points on the board.

Packers' lineman Dean Lowry intercepted Trubisky. Despite the Packers starting the drive with a short field they were forced into punting after Rodgers was sacked by Nick Kwiatkoski.

In the Bears penultimate drive they were able to move the ball up the field quickly. However, the drive ended with four incomplete passes as the Bears turned the ball over on downs.

After the last Packers three and out the Bears had a chance on the final play of the game to send the game to overtime.

Trubisky found Tarik Cohen with a short pass who then started off a lateral. The Bears got all the way to the Packers two yard line before Tramon Williams recovered the ball and a Packers win.

With a NFL playoff berth now secured the Packers face the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football next week where a Packers win would secure the NFC North division.