Touchdowns and Highlights: Los Angeles Rams 30-23 Arizona Cardinals in NFL 2021

ADVERTISEMENT
Highlights
FINAL
4Q | 0:34
4Q | 0:37
4Q | 1:22
4Q | 7:20
TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA CARDINALS
El TD número 2 de Conner en este MNF 😤— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
La mente del RB: ¿Cómo de que no paso? 💪🔥🤯#NFLMX #RedSea pic.twitter.com/EKRAc8gZLK
4Q | 9:00
4Q | 13:38
4Q | 13:38
TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS
Ahora fue el turno de Cooper Kupp para llegar a la zona de anotación 🙌💯@RamsNFL aprovechó la intercepción para liderar el partido 👀— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
📺 @ESPNmx / @StarPlusLA #NFLMX #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/5cWq5Jv2tE
3Q | 4:35
3Q | 9:45
3Q | 9:45
TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS
Stafford ➡️ Jefferson— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
El QB de @RamsNFL le puso fuerza a ese envío y el WR, la concentración
TOUCHDOWN‼️‼️‼️
📺 @ESPNmx / @StarPlusLA#NFLMX #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/FY9EVIdCBI
3Q 13:04
3Q | 13:36
3Q | 13:36
3Q | 15:00
FIELD GOAL ARIZONA CARDINALS
¡Se empató el partido luego del FG de Prater! 🤯#NFLMX #RedSea pic.twitter.com/Ncc30FPNN6— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
Half time
FIELD GOAL LOS ANGELES RAMS
Los @RamsNFL tienen 3️⃣ puntos de ventaja, un regalito de Matt Gay 🔝— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
📺 @ESPNmx / @StarPlusLA #NFLMX #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/UsyiifuPQ3
2Q | 0:00
TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA CARDINALS
James Conner‼️‼️‼️— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
Ni Donald pudo detenerlo y TOUCHDOWN 😤💪#NFLMX #RedSea pic.twitter.com/kQ2HrgHKGi
2Q | 0:35
2Q | 0:40
FIELD GOAL LOS ANGELES RAMS
¡Matt Gay suma 3️⃣ puntos al marcador de @RamsNFL! 👟✅#NFLMX #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/f1Oa2C07yK— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
2Q | 3:18
2Q | 3:18
2Q | 4:41
TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS
¡OBJ! 🔥— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
El WR entró fácil a la zona de anotación 😤
📺 @ESPNmx / @StarPlusLA #NFLMX #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/aPAmSJFD8p
2Q | 7:23
2Q | 10:23
2Q | 12:53
2Q | 12:53
FIELD GOAL ARIZONA CARDINALS
Los primeros puntos del MNF ya están aquí 😎🔥— NFL México (@nflmx) December 14, 2021
Matt Prater aseguró el intento de FG de 53 yardas 🆙😌
📺 @ESPNmx / @StarPlusLA #NFLMX #RedSea pic.twitter.com/uRYOqxC2S7
1Q | 3:50
1Q | 5:17
1Q | 7:30
1Q | 10:03
1Q | 10:58
1Q | 12:45
1Q | 15:00
All set
Walter Payton Award Nominee
Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum Jr. talked about the honor of being nominated as our 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year, why being active in the community is so important to him, and doing everything he can to make an impact.
LA Rams transactions:
Activated from Reserve/Injured LB Justin Hollins
Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) DB Grant Haley, RB Javian Hawkins, DB Kareem Orr, TE Jared Pinkney, WR Brandon Powell
Activated, from Practice Squad G Jeremiah Kolone
Last match between Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals
Inactive list Arizona Cardinals
C Beau Brinkley
DT Zach Kerr
QB Trace McSorley
OT Joshua Miles
Inactive Players Los Angeles Rams
C Brian Allen
QB Bryce Perkins
OLB Chris Garrett
OL Tremayne Anchrum OLB Terrell Lewis
Teams on the field
Tune in here Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Live Score
Duel for the top
What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals match for NFL?
Argentina: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Chile: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 19:20 horas in ESPN
USA (ET): 20:20 PM in ESPN
Mexico: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Paraguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Peru: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Venezuela: 20:20 PM in ESPN
How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL Game Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Key Player of Arizona Cardinals
Key Player of Los Angeles Rams
Last 5 duels between Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals 7-18 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams 38-28 Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals 24-31 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams 34-7 Arizona Cardinals