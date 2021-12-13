Touchdowns and Highlights: Los Angeles Rams 30-23 Arizona Cardinals in NFL 2021
(Image: VAVEL)

11:42 PM4 days ago

Highlights

11:20 PM4 days ago

FINAL

The game ends! Arizona failed to take advantage of their opportunities and lost to Los Angeles. Now, the Rams are only one game behind the Cardinals, who have already lost the first place in the National Conference.
11:14 PM4 days ago

4Q | 0:34

Arizona recovers the ball on the short kickoff.
11:12 PM4 days ago

4Q | 0:37

Prater's 49-yard field goal is good.
11:08 PM4 days ago

4Q | 1:22

Kyler Murray was almost intercepted.
10:47 PM4 days ago

4Q | 7:20

Matt Gay's 33-yard field goal attempt is good. The Los Angeles Rams increase their lead to 10 points.
10:46 PM4 days ago

TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA CARDINALS

James Conner's touchdown to bring the Cardinals closer on the scoreboard.
10:45 PM4 days ago

4Q | 9:00

1st&Goal Los Angeles Rams.
10:35 PM4 days ago

4Q | 13:38

James Conner scrambles into the end zone and the Cardinals get closer on the scoreboard. The extra point is good.
10:34 PM4 days ago

4Q | 13:38

TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA CARDINALS
10:20 PM4 days ago

TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS

That was Cooper Kupp's touchdown to increase the Los Angeles Rams' lead to 14 points.
10:19 PM4 days ago

3Q | 4:35

Arizona Cardinals fail on fourth down when they were close to 1st & goal and the end zone. They leave with no points.
10:07 PM4 days ago

3Q | 9:45

The Los Angeles Rams turn Murray's interception into a touchdown again. Now it was Cooper Kupp's. The extra point is good.
10:06 PM4 days ago

3Q | 9:45

TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS
10:05 PM4 days ago

TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS

Stafford's great touchdown pass to Jefferson
10:00 PM4 days ago

3Q 13:04

INTERCEPTED! Kyler Murray has his second interception of the game and the Rams are now close to getting one more touchdown.
9:56 PM4 days ago

3Q | 13:36

Long pass from Matthew Stafford to Jefferson and the Los Angeles Rams start the second half scoring quickly. The extra point is good.
9:55 PM4 days ago

3Q | 13:36

TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS
9:53 PM4 days ago

3Q | 15:00

Start the second half!
9:43 PM4 days ago

FIELD GOAL ARIZONA CARDINALS

With this 53-yard field goal by Matt Prater, Arizona Cardinals tied the game.
9:41 PM4 days ago

Half time

End of the first part! In a game of comebacks, the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals are tied at the University of Phoenix Stadium.
9:41 PM4 days ago

FIELD GOAL LOS ANGELES RAMS

The Rams had regained the lead with this field goal.
9:38 PM4 days ago

2Q | 0:00

Arizona's field goal attempt is good. The Cardinals tie the game as the first half ends.
9:33 PM4 days ago

TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA CARDINALS

That's how the Arizona Cardinals scored the touchdown after James Conner dodged Aaron Donald's tackle.
9:30 PM4 days ago

2Q | 0:35

Matt Gay's 35-yard field goal attempt is good. Los Angeles Rams regain the lead.
9:29 PM4 days ago

2Q | 0:40

Los Angeles Rams in the red zone
9:23 PM4 days ago

FIELD GOAL LOS ANGELES RAMS

Matt Gay increased the Los Angeles Rams' lead with this field goal.
9:20 PM4 days ago

2Q | 3:18

James Conner scrambles into the end zone for Arizona's first touchdown. The extra point is good and the game is tied.
9:19 PM4 days ago

2Q | 3:18

TOUCHDOWN ARIZONA CARDINALS
9:16 PM4 days ago

2Q | 4:41

1st&Goal Arizona Cardinals.
9:13 PM4 days ago

TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS

That was the first touchdown of the game. Odell Beckham Jr. scored for the Los Angeles Rams.
9:11 PM4 days ago

2Q | 7:23

The Los Angeles Rams field goal attempt is a good one.
9:00 PM4 days ago

2Q | 10:23

The Los Angeles Rams defense is able to stop Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
8:53 PM4 days ago

2Q | 12:53

The Rams have a great offensive drive and start the second quarter scoring thanks to a touchdown by Odell Beckham Jr. The extra point is a good one.
8:51 PM4 days ago

2Q | 12:53

TOUCHDOWN LOS ANGELES RAMS
8:41 PM5 days ago

FIELD GOAL ARIZONA CARDINALS

This is how the first points of the game were scored. Matt Prater with a 53-yard field goal.
8:40 PM5 days ago

1Q | 3:50

Intercepted! The Los Angeles Rams defense intercepts Kyler Murray's pass when it looked like the Arizona Cardinals would score the first touchdown of the game.
8:38 PM5 days ago

1Q | 5:17

1st&Goal Arizona Cardinals.
8:35 PM5 days ago

1Q | 7:30

The Cardinals are already in the Rams' camp.
8:29 PM5 days ago

1Q | 10:03

The Rams are going to punt the ball away on their first offensive series.
8:24 PM5 days ago

1Q | 10:58

Arizona's field goal attempt is good and the Cardinals kick off to win the game.
8:20 PM5 days ago

1Q | 12:45

The Cardinals are approaching midfield.
8:16 PM5 days ago

1Q | 15:00

Start the game!
8:12 PM5 days ago

All set

Players from both teams are already on the field at University of Phoenix Stadium for the start of Monday Night Football between the Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game.
8:09 PM5 days ago

Walter Payton Award Nominee

"It's almost inexplicable. It's very special."

Arizona Cardinals OT Kelvin Beachum Jr. talked about the honor of being nominated as our 2021 Walter Payton Man of the Year, why being active in the community is so important to him, and doing everything he can to make an impact.

8:06 PM5 days ago

LA Rams transactions:

Reserve/COVID-19 CB Jalen Ramsey, TE Tyler Higbee
Activated from Reserve/Injured LB Justin Hollins
Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) DB Grant Haley, RB Javian Hawkins, DB Kareem Orr, TE Jared Pinkney, WR Brandon Powell
Activated, from Practice Squad G Jeremiah Kolone
8:03 PM5 days ago

Last match between Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals already faced each other this season in October. On that occasion, Arizona defeated the Rams 37-20 at SoFi Stadium.
7:58 PM5 days ago

Inactive list Arizona Cardinals

Inactive Players for Arizona Cardinals 

C Beau Brinkley

DT Zach Kerr

QB Trace McSorley

OT Joshua Miles

7:53 PM5 days ago

Inactive Players Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams Inactives players

C Brian Allen

QB Bryce Perkins

OLB Chris Garrett

OL Tremayne Anchrum OLB Terrell Lewis

7:48 PM5 days ago

Teams on the field

Both teams are warming up on the fied of the University of Phoenix Stadium for the Monday Night Football. 
7:43 PM5 days ago

Tune in here Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Live Score

Stay tuned for Monday Night Football between Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals. Do not miss a detail of the match Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:38 PM5 days ago

Duel for the top

The Arizona Cardinals are the leaders of the Western National Conference, while the Los Angeles Rams are in second place. A Rams' victory would bring them closer to fight for a direct place in the Playoffs; a Cardinals' victory would assure them as the number one team in the National Conference.
7:33 PM5 days ago

What time is Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals match for NFL?

This is the start time of the game Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals of 13th December 2021 in several countries:

Argentina: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Bolivia: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Brazil: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Chile: 20:20 PM in ESPN
Colombia: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Ecuador: 19:20 horas in ESPN
USA (ET): 20:20 PM in ESPN
Mexico: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Paraguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Peru: 19:20 PM in ESPN
Uruguay: 21:20 PM in ESPN
Venezuela: 20:20 PM in ESPN

7:28 PM5 days ago

How to watch Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals live on TV, your options is: ESPN.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL Game Pass app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

7:23 PM5 days ago

Key Player of Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray, QB: The NFL junior has completed 197 of 271 passes this season for nearly 2,400 yards, 19 touchdown passes and four interceptions. He is in the Top 10 in the quarterback rankings.
7:18 PM5 days ago

Key Player of Los Angeles Rams

Matthew Stafford, QB: The NFL veteran has completed 292 of 438 passes this season for over 3,600 yards, 30 touchdown passes and 8 interceptions. He ranks in the Top 4 among quarterbacks.
7:13 PM5 days ago

Last 5 duels between Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals 37-20 Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals 7-18 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams 38-28 Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals 24-31 Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams 34-7 Arizona Cardinals
7:08 PM5 days ago

Arizona Cardinals: the best

The Arizona Cardinals are the best team in the National Conference. They have won 3 of their last 5 games and have a 10-2 record.
7:03 PM5 days ago

Los Angeles Rams:looking for the playoffs

The Los Angeles Rams have been on a downward trend in recent weeks. It has won only two of its last five games on the season. They have a record of 8-4.
6:58 PM5 days ago

The game will be played at University of Phoenix Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals game will be played at the stadium University of Phoenix in Glendale, Arizona with a capacity of 63,400 people.
6:53 PM5 days ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of the 2021 NFL match: Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Live Updates!

My name is Carlos Aviles and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL. This Monday Night Football will be the game that ends Week 14 of the 2021 NFL.
