Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch NFL Match

Josh Allen

Josh Allen was the big highlight in the Bills' last game. There were three passes for touchdowns and 26 successful passes out of 31 attempted.
Speak up, Jim Kelly!

&quot;&Eacute; a major home premiere on Monday night, national audience, and &eacute; another good way to show what kind of team we are," Kelly said. &quot;&Eacute; one where not only players are excited for this, but I know that me and the Bills Mafia are also in &quot;ecstasy.&quot;

<p>&ldquo;Be there; and being able to root for them and see how they dominated the Super Bowl champions made me feel good that we were starting off on the right note," Kelly said.</p>

<p>&quot;You&ecirc; have to look at this one and not overdo it," Kelly said. &quot;Do what you&ecirc; have to do, do your job, and if we do our job, we'll come out on top.&quot;</p>

How does the Buffalo Bills arrive?

The Buffalo Bills won the NFL debut. Defeated the Los Angeles Charges away from home by 31-10 with some ease.
Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill was the highlight of the Titans in the last game. There were two passes for touchdowns and a number of 20 passes right out of the 30 attempted.
Speak up, Derrick Henry!

&quot;They are fast, physical, disruptive - &eacute; It's always hard to go against them," Henry said of the Bills. &quot;&Eacute; the fifth year in a row against these guys, so we know it will be; a physical game and we know it will be; hard in the trenches... You&ecirc; always expect a great challenge, especially a good defense like this.&#39;&#39;

<p>&quot;They have been good and consistent with the same players for as long as we have played them. It will be a challenge on Monday," he said.</p>

<p>&quot;I felt I could have played better - many plays you&ecirc; wants back," Henry said. &quot;You&ecirc; only you need to get over it and work on those things and work on getting better during the week and not let that happen again.</p>

<p>&quot;You&ecirc; just grow and let it help you and feed you for the next game.&quot;</p>
How do the Tennessee Titans arrive?

The &nbsp;Tennessee Titans lost in the season opener to the Giants at home. The team was winning by 20 to 13 after the end of the third period, but could not score and took the comeback.
WEEK 2

Photo: Disclosure / NFL
The match will be played atBills Stadium

The Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills match will be played at the Bills Stadium with a capacity of 71.608 people.
