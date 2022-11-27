Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in 2022 NFL Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Follow Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks live on VAVEL
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks live, as well as the latest information from Lumen Field. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute online coverage of the match on VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks online and live NFL 2022
This is the start time for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks game on November 27 in several countries:
Argentina: 6:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Bolivia: 5:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Brazil: 6:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Chile: 6:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Colombia: 4:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Ecuador: 4:05 PM on NFL GamePass
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on CBS
Spain: 11:05 PM
Mexico: 3:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Paraguay: 6:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Uruguay: 6:05 PM on NFL GamePass
Head to Head: Raiders vs Seahawks
The two teams have met 55 times, including two postseason games, with 29 wins for the Raiders and 26 for the Seahawks.
Seattle has taken 4 of the last 6 meetings between these two rivals. In points scored, the Raiders lead 1214 points, while the Seahawks have 1162 points.
Key Player- Seattle Seahawks
Geno Smith is the quarterback for the Seahawks. In the current season, he has attempted 316 passes, of which, 230 have been completions. Completing 2474 yards, 17 touchdowns and 4 interceptions.
Key Player - Las Vegas Raiders
Josh Jacobs is a running back for the Raiders. Although he is doubtful for Sunday's game, he is a very important player for his team's offense.
In the current season, he has 183 carries, accumulating 930 yards with 7 touchdowns.
Injury Report
Las Vegas Raiders
Nate Hobbs, CB
Luke Masterson, LB
Josh Jacobs, RB
Kolton Miller, OT
Kendal Vickers, DT
Jon Rhattigan, LB
Seattle Seahawks
Jon Rhattigan, LB
Abraham Lucas, OT
Dee Eskridge, WR
How are the Seattle Seahawks doing?
The Seahawks come in with a 6-4 record this season and a 3-1 record in four home games. Seattle's offense averages 25.7 points per game and has conceded an average of 24.1 points against per game defensively.
How are the Las Vegas Raiders doing?
The Raiders come in with a 3-7 record this season, and have just one win in six away games. The Las Vegas offense averages 22.5 points per game and defensively has conceded an average of 24.2 points against per game.
Follow the action of week 12 of the NFL season
This time we'll have all the coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks, in a matchup of teams from the NFC West and the AFC.
The Stadium
Lumen Field is located in the city of Seattle (Washington), United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 72,000 spectators and is the home of the Seahawks of the National Football League, as well as the Seattle Sounders of the MLS and the OL Reign of the NWSL. It was inaugurated on July 28, 2020.
This stadium will host games of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Seattle Seahawks, corresponding to week 12 of the NFL. The game will take place at Lumen Field, at 16:05 hours.