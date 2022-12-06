Saints vs Buccaneers Live Score Updates (0-3)

ADVERTISEMENT
2C - 12:20
Saints manage to have a successful defense and will have to kick.
2C - 13:00
Tampa Bay continues to move forward and is approaching the 50-yard line.
2C - 14:40
Saints will again have to give the ball back.
End of first quarter
Tampa Bay 3-0 Saints
1C - 2:00
Tampa also fails to have a good offensive series and will also return the ball.
1C - 4:30
Saints fails to advance and will have to return the ball.
1C - 6:30
Tampa Bay will have to settle for the 3 points.
1C -11:20
Tampa is already in the red zone.
1C - 14:01
Tampa with short passes manage to advance and get closer to midfield.
Kickoff
The game kicks off and the first possession goes to Tampa Bay.
All ready
Everything is ready for the start of the match, we are minutes away from kick-off, both teams are already installed on the field.
End of warm-up
The two teams finish warming up and go into the locker room and suit up, just minutes before they take the field for the U.S. anthem protocol and the kickoff of this match.
Great Entrance
Great entrance at Raymond Stadium, an almost full house for this Monday Night Football in the closing of week 13.
Already warming up
All the players are warming up and there is a great atmosphere at Raymond James Stadium just minutes before kick-off, with two teams desperate for victory.
Inactives Tampa Bay
Tight end Cameron Brate
Cornerback Mike Edwards
Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting
Wide receiver Breshad Perriman
Quarterback Kyle Trask
Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.
Tackle Tristan Wirfs
Saints Inactives
Safety J.T. Gray
Tight end Juwan Johnson
Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd
Cornerback Marshon Lattimore
Defensive end Payton Turner
Linebacker Pete Werner
Defensive back P.J. Williams
Already in the stadium
The two teams are already at the stadium, preparing for the start of the match, some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans.
Fans
The fans are already present at Raymond Stadium, where a large turnout is expected for the closing of Week 13 in another edition of Monday Night Football.
Stay tuned to follow the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live online in Week 13 of the NFL.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Week 13 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Raymond James Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
Where and how to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online live in NFL Week 13
The New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on ESPN.
You will be able to watch the game on streaming through the Star+ live application.
If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
What time is the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in NFL Week 13?
This is the kickoff time for the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on December 5, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:20 hours
Brazil: 21:20 hours
Uruguay: 9:20 p.m.
Bolivia: 8:20 p.m.
Chile: 8:20 p.m.
Paraguay: 8:20 p.m.
Venezuela: 8:20 p.m.
Colombia: 7:20 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:20 p.m.
Mexico: 7:20 p.m.
Panama: 7:20 p.m.
Peru: 7:20 p.m.
United States: 6:20 p.m. PT and 8:20 p.m. ET
Spain: 02:20 hours
Raymond James Stadium
It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, a legendary stadium in the NFL, it has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 20, 1998, it will be the scenario where tomorrow in another edition of Monday Night Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will face each other, in a game that will undoubtedly fill us with emotions and touchdowns.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players, players who will not be active tomorrow.
Background
The record is leaning towards New Orleans since in the last 15 meetings the record indicates 10 games won for the Saints and 5 games played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite this statistic Tampa Bay will be the favorite to win tomorrow in another edition of Monday Night Football.
How are the New Orleans Saints coming along?
New Orleans arrives as one of the worst teams in the NFL, they have a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, they will try to defeat Tampa Bay, a team that fights for the divisional leadership, coming from an ugly 13-0 loss against San Francisco in a game where they did not score any points.
How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?
Tampa Bay arrives shaken and with a record that no one expected this season, with 5 wins and 6 losses, a team that has suffered and has not been able to get out of the bad streak, they will seek to get out of that rut against New Orleans, the last place of the Tampa Bay division, a match and a rivalry that always leaves us great games with many points.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream, corresponding to Date 13 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Raymond James Stadium, at 7:20 pm.