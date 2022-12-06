Saints vs Buccaneers Live Score Updates (0-3)
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:55 PM3 minutes ago

2C - 12:20

Saints manage to have a successful defense and will have to kick.
8:52 PM6 minutes ago

2C - 13:00

Tampa Bay continues to move forward and is approaching the 50-yard line.
8:49 PM9 minutes ago

2C - 14:40

Saints will again have to give the ball back.
8:45 PM13 minutes ago

End of first quarter

Tampa Bay 3-0 Saints
8:38 PM20 minutes ago

1C - 2:00

Tampa also fails to have a good offensive series and will also return the ball.
8:33 PM25 minutes ago

1C - 4:30

Saints fails to advance and will have to return the ball.
8:27 PM31 minutes ago

1C - 6:30

Tampa Bay will have to settle for the 3 points.
8:20 PM38 minutes ago

1C -11:20

Tampa is already in the red zone.
8:17 PM41 minutes ago

1C - 14:01

Tampa with short passes manage to advance and get closer to midfield.
8:15 PM43 minutes ago

Kickoff

The game kicks off and the first possession goes to Tampa Bay.
8:05 PMan hour ago

All ready

Everything is ready for the start of the match, we are minutes away from kick-off, both teams are already installed on the field.
8:00 PMan hour ago

End of warm-up

The two teams finish warming up and go into the locker room and suit up, just minutes before they take the field for the U.S. anthem protocol and the kickoff of this match.
7:55 PMan hour ago

Great Entrance

Great entrance at Raymond Stadium, an almost full house for this Monday Night Football in the closing of week 13.
7:50 PMan hour ago

Already warming up

All the players are warming up and there is a great atmosphere at Raymond James Stadium just minutes before kick-off, with two teams desperate for victory.
7:45 PMan hour ago

Inactives Tampa Bay

Tight end Cameron Brate

Cornerback Mike Edwards

Cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting

Wide receiver Breshad Perriman

Quarterback Kyle Trask

Safety Antoine Winfield Jr.

Tackle Tristan Wirfs

7:40 PMan hour ago

Saints Inactives

Safety J.T. Gray

Tight end Juwan Johnson

Offensive lineman Lewis Kidd

Cornerback Marshon Lattimore

Defensive end Payton Turner

Linebacker Pete Werner

Defensive back P.J. Williams

7:35 PMan hour ago

Already in the stadium

The two teams are already at the stadium, preparing for the start of the match, some players are warming up, while others are warming up with the fans.
7:30 PMan hour ago

Fans

The fans are already present at Raymond Stadium, where a large turnout is expected for the closing of Week 13 in another edition of Monday Night Football.
7:25 PM2 hours ago

Stay tuned to follow the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live online in Week 13 of the NFL.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live in Week 13 of the NFL, as well as the latest information from Raymond James Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live online coverage from VAVEL Mexico.
7:20 PM2 hours ago

Where and how to watch New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers online live in NFL Week 13

The New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game will be televised on ESPN.
You will be able to watch the game on streaming through the Star+ live application.

If you want to watch the game online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.

7:15 PM2 hours ago

What time is the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game in NFL Week 13?

This is the kickoff time for the Baltimore Ravens vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on December 5, 2022 in several countries:

 Argentina: 21:20 hours

Brazil: 21:20 hours

Uruguay: 9:20 p.m.

Bolivia: 8:20 p.m.

Chile: 8:20 p.m.

Paraguay: 8:20 p.m.

Venezuela: 8:20 p.m.

Colombia: 7:20 p.m.

Ecuador: 7:20 p.m.

Mexico: 7:20 p.m.

Panama: 7:20 p.m.

Peru: 7:20 p.m.

United States: 6:20 p.m. PT and 8:20 p.m. ET

Spain: 02:20 hours

7:10 PM2 hours ago

Raymond James Stadium

It is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stadium, a legendary stadium in the NFL, it has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on September 20, 1998, it will be the scenario where tomorrow in another edition of Monday Night Football Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints will face each other, in a game that will undoubtedly fill us with emotions and touchdowns.

7:05 PM2 hours ago

Absences

Neither team has any injured or suspended players, however, tomorrow will be announced the list of inactive players, players who will not be active tomorrow.
7:00 PM2 hours ago

Background

The record is leaning towards New Orleans since in the last 15 meetings the record indicates 10 games won for the Saints and 5 games played for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite this statistic Tampa Bay will be the favorite to win tomorrow in another edition of Monday Night Football.
6:55 PM2 hours ago

How are the New Orleans Saints coming along?

New Orleans arrives as one of the worst teams in the NFL, they have a record of 4 wins and 8 losses, they will try to defeat Tampa Bay, a team that fights for the divisional leadership, coming from an ugly 13-0 loss against San Francisco in a game where they did not score any points.
6:50 PM2 hours ago

How do the Tampa Bay Buccaneers get there?

Tampa Bay arrives shaken and with a record that no one expected this season, with 5 wins and 6 losses, a team that has suffered and has not been able to get out of the bad streak, they will seek to get out of that rut against New Orleans, the last place of the Tampa Bay division, a match and a rivalry that always leaves us great games with many points.
6:45 PM2 hours ago

Good afternoon VAVEL friends!

Welcome to the New Orleans Saints vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers live stream, corresponding to Date 13 of the NFL Season 2022. The match will take place at Raymond James Stadium, at 7:20 pm.
VAVEL Logo