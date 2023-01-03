Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals: Live Stream, How to Watch and Score Updates in NFL

ADVERTISEMENT
Paycor Stadium
The match will take place at Paycor Stadium, also known as Paul Brown Stadium, which is located in Cincinnati, Ohio, being home to the Bengals, with a capacity of 65,535 fans.
Injury Report: Bills
On the Bills side, Tommy Doyle, Jake Kumwrow, AJ Epenesa, Von Miller, Jamison Crowder, Micah Hyde and Christian Benford injured, plus Jordan Poyer listed as questionable for the match.
Injury Report: Bengals
The Bengals will be without Clark Harris, Drew Sample, Chidobe Awuzie, Brandon Wilson and La'el Collins, all injured, and Sam Hubbard, who is listed as questionable for the game.
AFC East
In the AFC East, the Bills are already qualified for the playoffs with 12 wins and three losses on the season, staying above the Patriots and Dolphins, both tied at 8-8 and the Jets, who are 7-9 on the season.
AFC North
In the AFC North, the Bengals lead the way with 11 wins and four losses, ahead of the Ravens, 10-5 on the season, the Steelers, who are 7-8, and the Browns, 7-9 on the season.
Last matches: Bills
Not unlike their opponent of the night, the Buffalo Bills also come into this game after five straight wins in their last five games. On November 24 the Lions were picked to lose, by 28-25. After that, on December 1, the victory was over the Patriots, by 24-10. On the 11th the Jets were the ones who fell by the wayside, with a 20-12 win over the Bills. On the 17th it was the Dolphins' turn, now by 32 to 29 and, closing the account, on Saturday (24), the Bears were the losers of the day, by 35 to 13.
Last matches: Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals have won five straight in their last five games played. The first of these was on November 27, over the Titans, by 20-16. After that, on December 4, the victory was over the Chiefs, 27-24. On December 11 the new victory came over the Browns, by 23 to 10. On the 18th, by 34 to 23, the triumph was against the Buccaneers and, closing this stellar sequence, the victory on Saturday (24) was over the Patriots, by 22 to 18.
