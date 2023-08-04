New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Hall of Fame | NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
This is the start time of the New York Jets vs Cleveland Browns game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 01 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Aaron Rodgers, a must see player!
The Jets quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of changing the air in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Rodgers will be one of the players with the greatest pressure on the squad and he hopes to get as many victories as possible, since he arrives as one of the star reinforcements for the New York team. The New York quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His season numbers were 3,695 passing yards completed through the air, 26 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions as he earned 8 wins with his former team. The game against the Browns will be a great test to start showing some of the chemistry that the Jets offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will serve as a mentor to Zach Wilson for the future of the organization.
How does Jets arrive?
The New York team started a new season in the American Conference, after a disappointing season in 2022 when they were left out and did not qualify for the Playoffs. The Jets had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in 10th place in the conference. One of the most discussed issues with the Jets was Zach Wilson's lack of experience in decisive moments and it was for this reason that the squad sought to renew the quarterback position. Some interesting players on this team are Aaron Rodgers, Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, CJ Mosley, and Lamarcus Joyner. The Jets will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Bills and Chiefs and visiting the Cowboys, so the team's chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Deshaun Watson, a must see player!
The Browns quarterback began his second year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Cleveland quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 1,102 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 6 games. However, this was not the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be key to having a good season.
How does Browns get here?
The Cleveland team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in their conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Deshaun Watson at quarterback and great players like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. The team will get off to a somewhat comfortable start against the Steelers, but will also host Playoff teams like the Bengals, Ravens and Titans. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Browns will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium located in the city of Canton, Ohio will host this duel between two teams seeking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 23,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2016.
Welcome!
The match will take place at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, at 8:00 p.m.