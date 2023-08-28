Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Preseason Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch the Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints online and live from the 2023 NFL Preseason?
This is the start time of the Houston Texans vs New Orleans Saints game in various countries:
Argentina: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Brazil: 21 hours in NFL League Pass
Chile: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 20 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 00 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 6:00 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Peru: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 20 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 19 hours in NFL League Pass
Davis Mills, a must see player!
The Texans quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing, with 3,118 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 15 interceptions in just 15 games. He was the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has had as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection to Daemon Pierce and Nico Collins will be key to having a good season.
How does the Texans arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in their conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 draw; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around Davis Mills at quarterback and with great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Derek Carr, a must see player!
The Saints quarterback begins his first year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team to the NFL Playoffs. The New Orleans quarterback was the offensive leader of the Las Vegas team in rushing yardage, with 3,522 passing yards, 24 touchdown passes and 14 intersections in just 15 games, in addition to being called to the Pro Bowl for the 2022 season. He was the starting quarterback for the Raiders all of last season and this will be his first chance as the offensive leader for his new team. The quarterback's connection to Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will be key to having a good season.
How does the Saints get here?
The New Orleans team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in their conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; with these results, the team was left out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make offensive changes around bringing in Derek Carr as the team's new offensive leader in the quarterback position and with great players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start to the season against the Titans, Panther and Packers. This is why the work of the preseason will be essential for the team's aspirations, this year the Saints will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and find a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Caesars Superdome located in the city of New Orleans will host this duel between two teams looking to start the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has a capacity for 83,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1975.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the game between Houston Texans vs. New Orleans Saints live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Preseason duel. The match will take place at Caesars Superdome, at 8:00 p.m.