Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)
Buffalo Bills

12:50 PM17 minutes ago

Minutes from start

We are a few minutes away from the game starting, the game presentation begins and the fans prepare to watch 60 minutes of American football.
12:40 PM26 minutes ago

Next Washington Commanders Game!

The Washington Commanders will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
12:39 PM28 minutes ago

Next Buffalo Bills Game!

The Buffalo Bills will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 pm ET at Highmark Stadium.
12:34 PM33 minutes ago

Odds

The Buffalo Bills are expected to win as they have won the last few times, they performed better than the Washington Commanders last season and they have a good team.
12:33 PM33 minutes ago

Battle for victory

A great game is coming up between these two NFL teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of both teams in their last confrontation.
12:27 PM40 minutes ago

Last confrontation!

The last time these two teams met was on October 30, 2022 and on that occasion the Washington Commanders won 22-17 at FedExField. That matchup was full of good plays, many tackles and points that we hope will be repeated today.
12:27 PM40 minutes ago

History between both teams

Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 meetings have ended in 2 wins for the Buffalo Bills and 3 wins for the Washington Commanders.
12:26 PM41 minutes ago

Washington Commanders Arrival

The Washington team is already in the stadium and is ready for the second game of the Regular Season.
12:25 PM42 minutes ago

Welcome!

We are just under an hour away from the game between Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders starting at FedExField. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
12:23 PM44 minutes ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the NFL 2023: Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders!

My name is Pablo Bernal and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
