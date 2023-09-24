Buffalo Bills vs Washington Commanders LIVE: Score Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Minutes from start
We are a few minutes away from the game starting, the game presentation begins and the fans prepare to watch 60 minutes of American football.
Next Washington Commanders Game!
The Washington Commanders will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Philadelphia Eagles at 1:00 pm ET at Lincoln Financial Field.
Next Buffalo Bills Game!
The Buffalo Bills will have their next NFL Regular Season game on October 1 against the Miami Dolphins at 1:00 pm ET at Highmark Stadium.
Odds
The Buffalo Bills are expected to win as they have won the last few times, they performed better than the Washington Commanders last season and they have a good team.
Battle for victory
A great game is coming up between these two NFL teams. Stay tuned and below we share the statistics of both teams in their last confrontation.
Last confrontation!
The last time these two teams met was on October 30, 2022 and on that occasion the Washington Commanders won 22-17 at FedExField. That matchup was full of good plays, many tackles and points that we hope will be repeated today.
History between both teams
Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders have faced each other on several occasions. The last 5 meetings have ended in 2 wins for the Buffalo Bills and 3 wins for the Washington Commanders.
Washington Commanders Arrival
The Washington team is already in the stadium and is ready for the second game of the Regular Season.
Welcome!
We are just under an hour away from the game between Buffalo Bills and Washington Commanders starting at FedExField. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will make it this afternoon? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.