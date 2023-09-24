Cleveland Browns vs Tennessee Titans LIVE Updates (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Injury Report
These are the absences for today due to injuries and inactive players:
Referee
Brandon Rose will be the center referee in this duel between Browns and Titans in week 3 of the 2023 NFL Regular Season.
Last duel!
The last confrontation between both squads was in the 2022 regular season when the Titans won by a score of 28 to 13.
Stage is ready!
FirstEnergy Stadium is ready to host this preseason duel between the Browns and Titans for the 2023 NFL season:
Here we go!
We're just under an hour away from the start of the Browns-Titans game at FirstEnergy Stadium. Both teams will go out in search of victory. Who will achieve it? Follow our coverage on VAVEL to find out.
Deshaun Watson, a must see player!
The Browns quarterback began his second year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Cleveland quarterback was the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 1,102 passing yards, 7 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 6 games. However, he was not the team's starting quarterback all season and this will be the first opportunity he has as the team's offensive leader. The quarterback's connection with Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Browns get here?
The Cleveland team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in its conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Deshaun Watson at quarterback and with great players like Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper, Grant Delpit and John Johnson III. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Steelers, but will also host Playoff teams such as the Bengals, Ravens and Titans. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations. This year the Browns will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Ryan Tannehill, a must see player!
The Titans quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of recovering the level shown in the previous season and getting the team back into the Playoffs. The Tennessee quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers from last season were 2,536 yards in completed passes through the air, 13 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions with which he achieved 7 victories with his team. The game against the Bears will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Titans offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Derrick Henry and Chigoziem Okonkwo will be essential to have a good season, likewise, he will have strong internal competition with Malik Willis showing improvements since his rookie year.
How does Titans arrive?
The Tennessee team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out and not qualifying for the Playoffs. The Titans failed to live up to the expectations of the previous year and had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in eleventh place in the conference. One of the issues that was discussed the most with the Titans was the lack of performance of Ryan Tannehill in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to improve the team's offense to give the quarterback greater opportunities. Some interesting players on this team are Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, Chigoziem Okonkwo, Kevin Byard and Denico Autry. The Titans will have a mixed start to the season with complicated rivals and other easier ones hosting the Rams and Bengals and visiting the Saints and Browns, so team chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to get into Playoffs.
