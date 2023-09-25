Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders live in Week 3 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Allegiant Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the game.
Where and how to watch Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders online live NFL Week 3 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders game will be televised on ESPN.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders can be tuned in from Star+ and DAZN live streams.
Others games tomorrow
In addition to this match-up between Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders, Week 3 will see the Lions vs Falcons, Vikings vs Chargers, Green Bay vs Saints, Jaguars vs Texans, Miami vs Denver, Cleveland vs Titans, Washington vs Bills, Ravens vs Indianapolis, Jets vs New England, Seattle vs Carolina, Kansas City vs Chicago, Arizona vs Dallas, Tampa Bay vs Philadelphia and Bengals vs Rams, are the games for this week in the NFL.
Allegiant Stadium
It is the stadium of the Vegas Raiders, one of the newest buildings in the NFL, besides being one of the most expensive and beautiful, has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 31, 2020, was built in addition to hosting NFL games, for the future World Cup in 2026, will be the field where tomorrow will be played another edition of Sunday Night Football between Steelers and Raiders, a game that has a great history with a rivalry in the Mexican territory among the fans.
What time is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders game in Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season 2023?
This is the kick-off time for the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Las Vegas Raiders game on 24 September 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:20 hours
Brazil: 20:20 hours
Uruguay: 20:20 hours
Bolivia: 19:20 hours
Chile: 7:20 p.m.
Paraguay: 7:20 p.m.
Venezuela: 7:20 p.m.
Colombia: 7:20 p.m.
Ecuador: 7:20 p.m.
Mexico: 18:20
Panama: 7:20 p.m.
Peru: 7:20 p.m.
United States: 7:20pm PT and 9:20pm ET
Spain: 03:20 hours
France: 03:20 hours
Germany: 03:20 hours
Italy: 03:20 hours
Japan: 12:20 a.m.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and the list of possible inactives will be announced on the same day, so tomorrow they will be able to count on a full roster and their best players for this game, which promises to be one of the best in Week 3 in the NFL.
Background
The record is quite surprising since both teams have met 7 times, leaving a record of 5 wins for Las Vegas, while the Steelers have only won 2 times. It will be the first time the Steelers play in Las Vegas and despite the statistics, they are slight favourites to win this game that closes Sunday's activity in the National Football League.
How are the Steelers coming along?
The Pittsburgh Steelers come from defeating the Cleveland Browns 26-22 in their first divisional game, a game that was resolved by one of the best defenses in the NFL, the Steelers, who on two occasions recovered the ball and returned it to the end zone to give their offense 14 points. They will be looking for their second win against the Raiders, a team that looks very little inferior to the Steelers, and this is how Pittsburgh arrives at week 3.
How do the Vegas Raiders get there?
The Raiders come from an ugly 38-10 loss against the Buffalo Bills, the bad guys suffered a lot defensively allowing 38 points and failed to carburize their offense only scoring 10, will seek to remove the bad taste in their mouth against a tough team defensively as it is Pittsburgh, and will seek to take advantage of playing at home in their stadium and with their fans, this way Las Vegas Raiders arrive to this week 3 in the NFL.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Week 3 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium at 18:20.