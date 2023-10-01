Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Regular Season Game

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE UPDATES
Stay with us to follow the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers live from the 2023 NFL Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from SoFi Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers online and live from the 2023 NFL?
This is the start time of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers match in various countries:
Argentina: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 4:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 3:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 3:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:05 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 8:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 2:05 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 3:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 4:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Argentina: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 4:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 3:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 3:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:05 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 8:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 2:05 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 3:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 4:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Raiders absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Jimmy Garoppolo, a must see player!
The Raiders quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Las Vegas quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 2,437 yards in completed passes through the air, 16 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions with which he achieved 13 victories. The game against the Chargers will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Raiders offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Davante Adams will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Raiders arrive?
The Las Vegas team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Raiders had a poor regular season with a record of 6 wins and 11 losses to finish in thirteenth place in the American Conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Raiders was the change of starting quarterback and, after the departure of Dereck Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo arrives to reinforce the position and be the new leader of the team's offense and ensure that the squad manages to comply with all the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Daniel Carston. The Raiders did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Broncos but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Bills on the road and against Steeler at home, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Chargers absences!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Justin Herbert, a must see player!
The Chargers quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Los Angeles quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 4,739 yards in completed passes through the air, 25 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with which he achieved 10 victories. The game against the Ravens will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Chargers offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Austin Ekeler will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Chargers get here?
The Los Angeles team started a new season in the American Conference, after a regular season in 2022 where they made it to the Playoffs but did not make it past the first round when they fell to the Jaguars. The Chargers had a good regular season with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses to finish in fourth place in the conference. One of the issues that was discussed the most with the Chargers was Justin Herbert's lack of experience in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Justin Herbert, Austin Ekeler, Mike Williams, Joshua Palmer, Derwin James Jr., Asante Samuel Jr. and Cameron Dicker. The Chargers will have a difficult start to the season hosting the Dolphins and Raiders, in addition to visiting the Titans and Vikings, so team chemistry must be something to focus on this season in order to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
SoFi Stadium located in the city of Los Angeles will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 70,200 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Las Vegas Raiders vs Los Angeles Chargers live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at SoFi Stadium, at 4:05 p.m.