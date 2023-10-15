New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game New England Patriots vs Las Vegas Raiders of October 15th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 2:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:05 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (New England Patriots)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Shaun Wade (questionable), Davon Godchaux (questionable), Christian Barmore (questionable) and Shaun Wade (out).
Injury report (Las Vegas Raiders)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Justin Herron (out), Nate Hobbs (out) and Jakorian Bennett (questionable).
New England Patriots Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the New England Patriots' offensive and defensive attack. 25-year-old Quarterback Mac Jones (#10) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game due to his experience and will have to lead the New England Patriots offense. Another player is Kendrick Bourne (#84) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. This season he has achieved the most receiving yards on the team and has scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (#8) who is a very important player on defense. He leads the team on the season in total tackles and is one of the best in the league at his position.
New England Patriots
The New England Patriots had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in third position in the AFC East with 1 game won, 0 tied and 4 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The goal of the New England Patriots for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on October 8, 2023 against the New Orleans Saints and resulted in a 34-0 loss at Gillette Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Las Vegas Raiders Players to Watch
There are three Las Vegas Raiders players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (#10), the 31-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is Davante Adams (#17) and he plays in the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Las Vegas Raiders offense. Finally, Linebacker Robert Spillane (#41) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Las Vegas Raiders
The Las Vegas football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in second position in the AFC West with 2 games won, 0 tied and 3 lost. The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on October 9, 2023 against the Green Bay Packers and resulted in a 17-13 victory at Allegiant Stadium for another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Allegiant Stadium is located in Nevada City, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 65,000 spectators and is the home of the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on July 31, 2020 and cost 1.8 billion dollars to build.