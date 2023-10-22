Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Soldier Field. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears match in various countries:
Argentina: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 11 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 13 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 17 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 11 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 12 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 14 hours in NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Raiders absent!
These are players who are on the team's injured list: None.
Jimmy Garoppolo, a must see player!
The Raiders quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Las Vegas quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 2,437 yards in completed passes through the air, 16 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions with which he achieved 13 victories. The game against the Chargers will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Raiders offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Davante Adams will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Raiders arrive?
The Las Vegas team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Raiders had a poor regular season with a record of 6 wins and 11 losses to finish in thirteenth place in the American Conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Raiders was the change of starting quarterback and, after the departure of Dereck Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo arrives to reinforce the position and be the new leader of the team's offense and ensure that the squad manages to comply with all the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Daniel Carston. The Raiders did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Broncos but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Bills on the road and against Steeler at home, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Bears absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Justin Fields, player to watch!
The Bears quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his poor results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Cole Kmet and Khalil Herbert will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Bears get here?
The Chicago team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins and 14 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Justin Fields at quarterback and with great players like Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Packers and Bucs, but will also go into Kansas City where it will start as an underdog. The Bears are rebuilding and with Justin Fields they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Bears will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
Soldier Field located in the city of Chicago will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 65,300 fans and was inaugurated in 1987.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Soldier Field, at 1 pm.