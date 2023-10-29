Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ersLive Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Bengals vs 49ers match.
How to watch Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ersLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Bengals vs 49ers live on TV, your options is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL Game Pass app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Kyle Shanahan!
Kyle Shanahan, head coach of the 49ers, heaped praise on Joe Burrow: "One of the best. That's why he was first in the draft. It's also the fact that he throws with his size. He's a guy who can sit there, hold the ball for a while and really let plays develop and get the ball downfield with no room, and he's got the best receivers for that. So you can never sleep on him, and there will be times when he won't take you out because he'll be looking for that big play. You can stop them on a couple of plays in a row, and then they're just explosive left and right, which reminds me of Elway, because it's different from last week, where they just totally take advantage of what they offer, sometimes they do that, you can see it in the games, but a lot of times he just sits back and waits for the big play, and that's why you can never sleep on their offense."
Injury Report: Bengals
The Bengals will be without the injured Devonnsha Maxwell, Charlie Jones, Akeem Davis-Gaither and Chase Brown.
Injury Report: 49ers
For this match the 49ers will be without the injured Cameron Latu, Darrell Luter Jr, Danny Gray, Robert Beal Jr, Deebo Samuel and Samuel Womack, while Trent Williams is on the questionable list.
NFC West
In the NFC West, the 49ers lead the way with five wins and two losses. Just below them are the Seahawks, 4-2 on the season. The Rams are 3-4 on the season and the Cardinals are just 1-6.
AFC North
In the AFC North, the Bengals are in last place with three wins and three losses. Above them are the Browns and Steelers, both 4-2 this season. The Ravens lead the way, going 5-2 on the season.
Last Matches: Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals, on the other hand, have three wins and two defeats to their name. On September 17, they lost 27-24 to the Ravens. On the 25th the victory was 19-16 against the Rams. On October 1, the loss was 27-3 to the Titans. On the eighth the victory was 34-20 over the Cardinals and on Sunday (15) the victory was 17-13 over the Seahawks.
Last Matches: 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers come into the match with three wins and two losses. On September 21, they won 30-12 against the Giants. On October 1, they won 35-16 against the Cardinals and, on October 8, they won 42-10 against the Cowboys. Then on Sunday (15) they lost 19-17 to the Browns and on Monday (23) they lost 22-17 to the Vikings.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NFL match: Cincinnati Bengals vs San Francisco 49ers Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.