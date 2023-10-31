Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for live coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions in NFL Week 8 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions live in Week 8 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Ford Field. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions online live in NFL Week 8 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions game will be televised on ESPN.
The Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Other matches tomorrow
Tomorrow, in addition to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions, the Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles, Steelers vs Jaguars, Miami vs New England, New York vs Jets, Indianapolis Colts vs New Orleans, Carolina vs Houston, Titans vs Falcons, Green Bay vs Minnesota Vikings, Dallas vs Rams, Seattle vs Browns, Broncos vs Kansas City, San Francisco vs Cincinnati, Cardinals vs Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers vs Chicago Bears will be played.
Ford Field
It is the home stadium of the Detroit Lions, one of the most beautiful stadiums in the NFL, it has a capacity of 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on August 24, 2002, it will be the venue for this week 8 game between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Detroit Lions, a game that promises to be very exciting and with a full house on Monday, with a fan base that will never abandon their team, this will be the setting for this edition of Monday Night Football.
What time is the Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions game of Week 8 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions game on 30 October 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:15 hours
Bolivia: 20:15 hours
Brazil: 8:15pm
Chile: 8:15pm
Colombia: 8:15pm
Ecuador: 8:15pm
Spain: 20:15 hours
United States: 20:15 hours PT and 21:15 hours ET
Mexico: 18:15 hours
Paraguay: 20:15 hours
Peru: 8:15pm
Uruguay: 20:15 hours
Venezuela: 20:15 hours
Japan: 12:15 p.m.
India: 09:15 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:15 a.m.
South Africa: 09:15 a.m.
Australia: 10:15am
United Kingdom ET: 03:15 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 8 NFL game will not be announced until a few hours before kickoff.
Background
The record leans towards Raiders, as they have met 6 times, leaving a record of 4 games won by Las Vegas, while Detroit Lions have won 2 times, despite this statistic, the favourite to win tomorrow will be Detroit, who is living a better present in this regular season.
How is Detroit Lions coming along?
For their part, the Detroit Lions are living a very different present since they are the leaders of the north division of the national with a record of 5 games won and 2 lost games, they are coming from a tough defeat 38-6 against Ravens, a game where they were dominated and only managed to get 6 points, they will try to get rid of that bad taste in their mouth against Raiders, a game that promises to be very exciting and with many points, this way both teams arrive to a game that will surely be full of points in the NFL.
How do the Las Vegas Raiders get there?
Las Vegas Raiders comes from losing 30-12 against Chicago Bears, a defeat that hurt a lot inside the team that with this defeat is placed with a record of 3 games won and 4 games lost, will seek his second defeat as a visitor against Detroit, a game that will not be easy because of how the Lions arrive, this way Raiders arrives to another edition of Monday Night Football, certainly a great game to close this Week 8 in the NFL 2023.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Las Vegas Raiders vs Detroit Lions, Week 8 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Ford Field at 18:15.