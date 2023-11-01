Steelers vs Titans Preview: Thursday Night Clash

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to regain confidence after losing at home in a very tight game against the Jacksonville Jaguars losing 20-10, while the Titans are looking to balance the balance of 4 wins and 4 losses in one of the tightest divisions in the American conference, where in case of losing the game against the Steelers could take them to the last place in the division and could enter the red zone of the postseason standings.

Background

The last meeting between the two teams ended 19-13 in favor of the Steelers as visitors. The last time the Tennessee Steelers defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers was in 2013, with a score of 16 to 9. Since then, the Tennessee Steelers have not been able to defeat Pittsburgh either at home or away.

Photo: Steelers

How both teams are coming in

The Steelers are coming from losing as home team in a very even game against the Jacksonville Jaguars led by Trevor Lawrence who managed to penetrate Pittsburgh's defensive line that during the season has shown many irregularities in all sectors, being more noticeable in the offensive sector that ended up making the difference in Sunday's game.

The Tennessee Titans, unlike the Steelers, achieved their third victory of the season by defeating the Falcons, who are the leaders of the southern zone of the national conference, but it is worth mentioning a very important point: so far this season, the Titans have not been able to win on the road . Something that could play mentally against Tennessee against Pittsburgh.

Photo: Steelers

Strengths and weaknesses of each team

Pittsburgh Steelers

Strengths: Special teams.

Weaknesses: Offensive line and defensive line.

Tennessee Titans

Strengths: Offensive Line and Defensive Line.

Weaknesses: Special Teams.