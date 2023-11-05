Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Cowboys vs Eagles Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Cowboys vs Eagles live on TV, your options is: FOX.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and NFL+ app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Dreaming wiht the Superbowl!
Those who watch the NFL live throughout the regular season look forward to the playoffs, when the top teams in each division occupy eight spots, while six teams advance, depending on their score in the standings. Then comes the Wild Card, Divisional Round, Conference Championship Game and the ultimate glory: the Super Bowl title. The games are played on a knockout system, and whoever loses is eliminated.
Wild Card
This is the first stage of the tournament, which doesn't include the two best teams from each side. The matches are played by the winners of the divisions against the three best runners-up.
Divisional Round
In this phase, the teams with the best campaigns on each side will face the Wild Card winners. The two surviving teams from the divisional round playoff games in each conference face off in the respective AFC and NFC conference title games.
Conference Championship Game
This is the match that determines the champion of their respective conference. The winners of these contests face each other in the Super Bowl, which is played at a predetermined neutral site.
Super Bowl
The meeting of the American (AFC) and National (NFC) champions, which determines the champion of the NFL season.
Nick Sirani!
Nick Siranni praised Dak Presscott before the game: "He did very well against us the last two times he played us. And like any quarterback, what I would say is, like any quarterback, you have to try to mix it up. You have to try to hit him and try to get him out of rhythm. I think he's one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL and we have a lot of work ahead of us in this game to make sure he's contained."
Injury Report: Cowboys
The Cowboys won't be able to use the injured John Stepehens Jr, David Durden, DeMarvion Overshown, Josh Ball, Matt Waletzko, Peyton Herndershow, Leighton Vander Esch, CJ Goodwin and Trevon Diggs, as well as having Chuma Edoga and Tyron Smith on the questionable list.
Injury Report: Eagles
The Eagles will be without Shaun Bradley, Zech McPhearson, Roderick Johnson, Avonte Maddox, Justin Evans, Quez Watkins, Cam Jurgens, Bradley Roby, Grant Calcaterra and Boston Scott, all injured.
NFC East
The Cowboys are in second place in the NFC East, with five wins and two losses, just below the Eagles, with seven wins and one loss, and above the Commanders, who have three wins and five losses, and the Giants, who have two wins and six losses.
Last Matches: Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys on the other side have two defeats and three wins. On September 24, they lost 28-16 to the Cardinals. On October 1, they beat the Patriots 38-3. On the eighth, the loss was 42-10 to the 49ers. On the 16th the win came again, now by 20-17 over the Chargers and, on Sunday (29), by 43-20 over the Rams.
Last Matches: Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles come into the match with one defeat and four wins. On October 1, they beat the Commanders 34-31. On the eighth, a 23-14 victory over the Rams. On the 15th, the defeat came against the Jets, 20-14. On Sunday (22), by 31-17, the victory was over the Dolphins and, on Sunday (29), by 38-31, once again the team beaten was the Commanders.
NFL!
The NFL (National Football League) is the national American soccer league in the United States, with 32 teams divided into two groups, the National Football Conference (NFC) and the American Football Conference (AFC). The league was founded on August 20, 1920, as the American Professional Football Association (APFA), but then changed to the name we know today.
In addition, in 1936, the Draft was established, which is the time when teams select players from universities in the United States to join their squads. In 1966, the NFL merged with the American Football League (AFL) to create the Super Bowl. The first winner was the Green Bay Packers, who went on to win the championship twice. It was only halted by the New York Jets and then the Kansas City Chiefs.
Today, the New England Patriots, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers, are the biggest Super Bowl winners, with six titles each. The San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys are close behind with five. The teams with the most Super Bowl championship rings are the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots, with six each.
