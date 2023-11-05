Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints game in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Saints absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Derek Carr, player to watch!
The Saints quarterback begins his first year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The New Orleans quarterback was the Las Vegas team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,522 yards through the air, 24 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions in just 15 games, in addition to being called to the Pro Bowl for the 2022 season. This was the Raiders' starting quarterback throughout last season and this will be the first opportunity he has as an offensive leader for his new team. The quarterback's connection with Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Saints get here?
The New Orleans team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in twelfth place in its conference with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes in the offense around and bring in Derek Carr as the new leader of the team's offense at the quarterback position and with great players like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave, Demario Davis and Tyrann Mathieu. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start to the season against the Titans, Panther and Packers. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the Saints will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Bears absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Justin Fields, player to watch!
The Bears quarterback began his third year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Chicago quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in just 15 games. Despite his poor results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Cole Kmet and Khalil Herbert will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Bears arrive?
The Chicago team begins a new season in the National Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins and 14 losses; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Justin Fields at quarterback and with great players like Cole Kmet, Khalil Herbert, Jaquan Brisker and Eddie Jackson. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Packers and Bucs, but will also go into Kansas City where it will start as an underdog. The Bears are rebuilding and with Justin Fields they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations; this year the Bears will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Mercedes-Benz Superdome located in the city of New Orleans will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 83,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1975.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Chicago Bears vs New Orleans Saints live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, at 2 pm.