Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch 2023 NFL Game

Stay with us to follow the Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons game in several countries:
Argentina: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Chile: 15 hours in NFL League Pass
Colombia: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 14 hours on Fox Sports
Spain: 18 hours in NFL League Pass
Mexico: 12 hours on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Peru: 13 hours on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 15 hours on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 14 hours on NFL League Pass
Falcons absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Taylor Heinicke, player to watch!
The Falcons quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Atlanta quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season are 175 yards in passes completed through the air, 1 touchdown pass and 0 interceptions with which he has achieved 0 victories. The game against the Vikings will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Falcons offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Bijan Robinson will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Falcons get here?
The Atlanta team continues this season in the National Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Falcons had a poor regular season with a record of 7 wins and 10 losses to finish in second-to-last place in the National Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Falcons was the change of starting quarterback, the fight is between Taylor Heinicke who arrived from the Commanders and Desmond Ridder, however, Ridder's bad start to the season has made Heinicke the chosen to be the new offensive leader of the team and ensure that the squad manages to meet all the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Taylor Heinicke, Bijan Robinson, Drake London, Jessi Bates III, Kaden Elliss, and Younghoe Koo. The Falcons did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Chiefs but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Lions at home and against the Raiders on the road, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Vikings absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Kirk Cousins, player to watch!
The Vikings quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of following his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Denver's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 4,547 yards in completed passes through the air, 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he achieved 6 victories. The game against the Falcons will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Vikings offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Justin Jefferson will be essential to having a good season.
How does the VIkings arrive?
The Minnesota team started a new season in the National Conference, after a good season in 2022 where they made the Playoffs but did not advance from the first round when they fell to the Giants. The Vikings had a good regular season with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses to finish in third place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Vikings was Kirk Cousins' lack of offensive options in decisive moments and this was why the team sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Camryn Bynum, and Thor Jackson. The Vikings have had a very difficult start to the season with 3 consecutive losses against the Bucs, Eagles and Chargers, even questioning Cousins' offense. However, the previous week they achieved their first victory against Carolina and they hope that this will generate the positive effect that they need to achieve a positive streak and be able to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Mercedes-Benz Stadium located in the city of Atlanta will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 81,100 fans and was inaugurated in 2017.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Minnesota Vikings vs Atlanta Falcons live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, at 2 pm.