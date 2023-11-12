New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings in NFL
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings match in the NFL.
What time is New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings match for NFL?
This is the start time of the game New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings of November 12th, in several countries:
Mexico: 12:00 noon CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 hours
Chile: 15:00 hours
Colombia: 13:00 hours
Peru: 14:00 hours
USA: 13:00 hours ET
Ecuador: 13:00 hours
Uruguay: 15:00 hours
Paraguay: 14:00 hours
Spain: 21:00 hours
Where and how to watch New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings live
The match will be broadcast on NBC, CBS, Fox, ABC, ESPN.
If you want to watch New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings live, it will be streamed NFL Network.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL is your best option.
New Orleans Player to Watch
Fresno State quarterback, 32 year old Derek Carr has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2121, with 10 touchdown passes.
Minnesota's player to watch
Michigan State University Quarterback, 35 year old Kirk Cousins has performed well, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass answer for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, being the leader in Yards per Pass with 2331, with 18 touchdown passes, being of great help for his club.
Injuries New Orleans
Player Position Date of Return Est.
Kendre Miller RB 9 Nov. Questionable
Adam Prentice FB 8 Nov. Injured reserve
Isaiah Foskey DE 6 Nov. Questionable
Payton Turner DE 13 Sep. Injured Reserve
Eno Benjamin RB 6 Aug. Injured reserve
Andrew Dowell LB 4 Aug. Injured Reserve
Vikings Injuries
Player Position Date of Return Status
K.J. Osborn WR 9 Nov. Questionable
T.J. Hockenson TE 9 Nov. Questionable
Justin Jefferson WR 9 Nov. Injured reserve
Jaren Hall QB 9 Nov. Questionable
Johnny Mundt TE 8 Nov. Questionable
Cam Akers RB 8 Nov. Injured reserve
Dean Lowry DE 7 Nov. Questionable
Christian Darrisaw OT 7 Nov. Questionable
Brian Asamoah II LB 7 Nov Questionable
Nick Mullens QB 6 Nov. Injured Reserve
Chris Reed G 1 Nov. Out
Kirk Cousins QB 1 Nov. Injured reserve
Marcus Davenport LB 18 Oct. Injured reserve
Olisaemeka Udoh OT 19 Sep. Injured Reserve
William Kwenkeu LB 15 Aug. Injured reserve
James Lynch DT 6 Aug. Injured Reserve
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the New Orleans Saints vs Minnesota Vikings, corresponding to the NFL. The match will take place at U.S. Bank Stadium, at 13:00 hours.