New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned for live coverage of Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets in NFL Week 10 2023.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for the Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets live in Week 10 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from Allegiant Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live updates from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets online live NFL Week 10 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets game will be televised on ESPN.
The Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
If you want to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Allegiant Stadium
It is the stadium of the Vegas Raiders, one of the newest buildings in the NFL, as well as being one of the most expensive and beautiful, has a capacity for 65 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 31, 2020, was built in addition to hosting NFL games, for the future World Cup in 2026, will be the field where tomorrow will be played another edition of Sunday Night Football between Jets and Raiders, a game that has a great history with a rivalry and that will surely be enjoyed tomorrow.
Other matches tomorrow
What time is the Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets game for Week 10 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Las Vegas Raiders vs New York Jets on 12 November 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 20:20 hours
Bolivia: 8:20pm
Brazil: 8:20pm
Chile: 8:20pm
Colombia: 8:20pm
Ecuador: 8:20 p.m.
Spain: 8:20 p.m.
United States: 8:20pm PT and 9:20pm ET
Mexico: 18:20 hours
Paraguay: 20:20 hours
Peru: 8:20pm
Uruguay: 8:20pm
Venezuela: 20:20 hours
Japan: 12:20 p.m.
India: 09:20 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:20 a.m.
South Africa: 09:20 a.m.
Australia: 10:20 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:20 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 10 NFL game will be announced just hours before kickoff.
Background
The record leans towards Raiders, as they have met 7 times, leaving a record of 4 games won for the Las Vegas Raiders, while the New York Jets have won 3 times, so this Sunday night the Raiders will come out as favorites to take the 3 points in another NFL Week.
How are the New York Jets coming along?
For their part, the Jets are coming off an ugly 27-6 loss to the Chargers, a game in which they were widely outplayed and were only able to score 6 points. They are in third place in the American East with a record of 4 wins and 4 losses, and will be looking to win this Sunday in order to move up a position in their division and fight for that position with the Buffalo Bills, which is how the two teams arrive at the end of Sunday's Week 10 in the NFL.
How do the Las Vegas Raiders get there?
The Raiders are coming off a 30-6 win over the New York Giants, they come into this game with a record of 4 wins and 5 losses and in third place in their American West division, they will be looking to win on this edition of Sunday Night Football to be able to fight for second place in their division with the Chargers, so the Raiders are coming into this game which promises to be very exciting.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the New York Jets vs Las Vegas Raiders live stream of Week 10 of the NFL Regular Season 2023. The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium at 19:20.