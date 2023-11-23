Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where to watch Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys?
If you want to watch the Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys game, you can follow it on television through NFL TV.
What time is Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys on NFL?
This is the kickoff time in several countries:
Argentina: 16:30 AM
Bolivia: 16:30 AM
Brazil: 17:30 AM
Chile: 16:30 AM
Colombia: 16:30 AM
Ecuador: 15:30 AM
USA (ET): 16:30 AM
Spain: 22: 30 PM
Mexico: 15:30 AM
Paraguay: 16:30 AM
Peru: 16:30 AM
Uruguay: 16:30 AM
Venezuela: 16:30 AM
England: 21:30 AM
Australia : 06:30 AM
India: 2:00 AM
Watch out for this Dallas Cowboys player
Dak Prescott, Dallas quarterback is one of the most outstanding players of his team. This year he has a pass completion percentage of 70.1% for 2604 yards. In addition to 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
Watch out for this Washington Commanders player.
Sam Howell, a 23-year-old player who plays the quarterback position. He has a 66.7% pass completion percentage for 3038 yards. In addition to 18 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He had one touchdown in his last game and three interceptions, but they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.
How are the Dallas Cowboys coming along?
They are in a good dynamic, as they have won the last two matches they have played. They have also won four of their last five games. They are third in the National Conference with seven wins and three losses, two wins less than the Eagles, who lead the Conference. While they are second in the NFC East
How do the Washington Commanders arrive?
They have two consecutive losses and have won only one of their last five games. The balance this season is four wins and seven losses. They are 12th in the National Conference and third in the NFC East division.
Background
Of the last four meetings, three of them have been won by the Dallas Cowboys. However, in the most recent one, played this year in January, the Washington Commanders won with a score of 26-6.
The Stadium
The match will be played at AT&T Stadium, located in Arlington, Texas. The stadium was inaugurated in May 2009 and has a capacity for 80,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys will face each other in the 12th game of the NFL's 12th round.
