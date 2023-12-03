Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match
Update Live Commentary
8:14 PMan hour ago

New players for Tennessee Titans

Joe Jones has become the Titans' 53rd player. 

 

The 29-year-old has already played three games in 2023. He also played 15 games for the Tennessee Titans last year. In his first season in 2021, he had nine games where he had five tackles on special teams, in addition to posting a tackle and two quarterback pressures on limited plays on defense.

Prior to coming to Tennessee, Jones recorded 26 stops on special teams, four defensive tackles and a blocked punt in 49 games over four seasons with the Denver Broncos Jones recorded 70 tackles, three catches, two passes defended and one fumble recovered in 27 games at Northwestern.

 

8:09 PMan hour ago

Indianapolis Colts bring back Montgomery and Tyler Goodson

Two new additions to the Indianapolis Colts for today's game. 

Running back Tyler Goodson, who has been one of the additions of this team on September 12, 2023 in the affiliate team, coming from the Green Bay Packers. 

 

Montgomery, on the other hand, has been alternating between the first team and the affiliate this season. He already had minutes in his team's victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

 

8:04 PMan hour ago

7:59 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Indianapolis Colts vs Tennessee Titans online live NFL Season 2023

This is the kickoff time for the game in various countries:

Argentina: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Bolivia: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Brazil: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Chile: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Colombia: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Ecuador: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
United States (ET): 2:00 pm on FOX and NFL+
Spain: 7:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Mexico: 12:00 pm on NFL Game Pass and Fox Sports 
Paraguay: 2:00 pm on NFL Game Pass 
Peru: 1:00 pm on NFL Game Pass
Uruguay: 3:00 pm on NFL Game Pass

7:54 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this Tennessee Titans player.

Will Levis plays the quarterback position. The 24-year-old Newton native is 59.9% in pass completions for 1042 yards. He has six touchdowns and two interceptions this season.

 

7:49 PMan hour ago

Watch out for these Indianapolis Colts players

Gardner Minshew occupies the quarterback position. He has a 63% pass completion rate for 1972 yards this season. He has eight touchdowns and seven interceptions as well.

 

7:44 PMan hour ago

How are the Tennessee Titans coming along?

They are coming off a 17-10 win over the Carolina Panthers in their last game. An important victory to end the negative streak, as they had lost three consecutive games. They are 14th in the American Conference with four wins and seven losses, while they are last in the AFC South division. Last Tennessee Titans games Tennessee Titans 17-10 Carolina Panthers Jacksonville Jaguars 34-14 Tennessee Titans Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-6 Tennessee Titans Pittsburgh Steelers 20-16 Tennessee Titans Tennessee Titans 28-23 Atlanta Falcons
7:39 PMan hour ago

How are the Indianapolis Colts coming along?

In their last game, they beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home and have now won three straight games. Their balance this season is six wins and five losses. These results allow them to be in eighth place in the American Conference and third in the AFC South division. Last Indianapolis Colts games Indianapolis Colts 27-20 Tampa Bay Buccaneers New England Patriots 6-10 Indianapolis Colts Carolina Panthers 13-27 Indianapolis Colts Indianapolis Colts 27-37 New Orleans Saints Indianapolis Colts 38-39 Cleveland Browns
7:34 PMan hour ago

Background

The last time they met was last October, when the Indianapolis Colts won 23-16. Of the last six meetings, five of them have been won by the Tenneessee Titans.
7:29 PM2 hours ago

The Stadium

The match will be played at Nissan Stadium, located in the city of Nashville. The stadium was inaugurated in August 1993 and has a capacity for 69,143 spectators.

 

7:24 PM2 hours ago

Preview of the match

Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans will meet this Sunday, December 3 in the NFL's Week 13 game.
7:19 PM2 hours ago

