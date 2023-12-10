Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Allegiant Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders game in various countries:
Argentina: 6:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:05 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:05 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:05 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Raiders absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Jimmy Garoppolo, player to watch!
The Raiders quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Las Vegas quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 2,437 yards in completed passes through the air, 16 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions with which he achieved 13 victories. The game against the Chargers will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Raiders offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Davante Adams will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Raiders get here?
The Las Vegas team started a new season in the American Conference, after a bad season in 2022 by being left out of the NFL playoffs. The Raiders had a poor regular season with a record of 6 wins and 11 losses to finish in thirteenth place in the American Conference. One of the topics that was discussed the most with the Raiders was the change of starting quarterback and, after the departure of Dereck Carr, Jimmy Garoppolo arrives to reinforce the position and be the new leader of the team's offense and ensure that the squad manages to comply with all the objectives set and exceed the established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Jimmy Garoppolo, Davante Adams, Josh Jacobs, Robert Spillane, Divine Deablo, and Daniel Carston. The Raiders did not have a comfortable start to the season visiting the Broncos but it was followed by a pair of losses against the Bills on the road and against Steeler at home, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on in the future. next games to be able to aspire to get into the playoffs and fight for the NFL title.
Vikings absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Kirk Cousins, player to watch!
The Vikings quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of following his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Denver's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers last season were 4,547 yards in completed passes through the air, 29 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he achieved 6 victories. The game against the Chiefs will be a great test to begin to show some of the chemistry that the Vikings offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Justin Jefferson will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Vikings arrive?
The Minnesota team started a new season in the National Conference, after a good season in 2022 where they made the Playoffs but did not advance from the first round when they fell to the Giants. The Vikings had a good regular season with a record of 13 wins and 4 losses to finish in third place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Vikings was Kirk Cousins' lack of offensive options in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson, Alexander Mattison, Camryn Bynum, and Thor Jackson. The Vikings have had a very difficult start to the season with 3 consecutive losses against the Bucs, Eagles and Chargers, even questioning Cousins' offense, however, the previous week they achieved their first victory against Carolina and they hope that this will generate the positive effect that they need to achieve a positive streak and be able to aspire to get into the Playoffs.
Where's the game?
The Allegiant Stadium located in the city of Las Vegas will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 67,600 fans and was inaugurated in 2020.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Minnesota Vikings vs Las Vegas Raiders live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Allegiant Stadium, at 3:05 p.m.