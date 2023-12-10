Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Buccaneers vs Falcons match.
How to watch Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta FalconsLive in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Buccaneers vs Falcons live on TV, your options is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and CBS Sports app.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
Todd Bowles!
Todd Bowles, head coach of the Buccaneers, spoke about the decisive phase of the NFL that the teams are entering: "Every game we play from now on will be a playoff game. It's December soccer. It's December soccer. It's a round-robin tournament until the end. We understand the importance of this game. If we can win this one, the next game will be more important than that one. It's the biggest game of the week, it's the only game of the week. It's a division rival. They're one game ahead of us - we know we have to try and catch them, they know they have to keep the lead. J.J. did a great job, he even got a sack right off the bat - he gets very few reps and comes in and plays like he did today - and Ryan [Neal] came in early in place of K.J. [Britt], Ryan played linebacker in a full day of practice, so that was very important for him and he did some of those things in Seattle and we saw that. He did a walk-through, did some reps, got on the field and played very well and got the game ball, as did Mike [Evans]. Oh, because of an injury, I didn't have any more linebackers, he was the next one to play - I would have been a corner right after him playing linebacker, so we tried to cover him a little bit and give him some things that he knew, that he was familiar with and knew how to play, and so we did. Well, I'm not worried about it today, I'll probably be more worried about it tomorrow, but I'll let a few hours pass and deal with it tomorrow. SirVocea [Dennis] must be - his was a strange thing, he was ill. He was just depressed and out of action. I'll see what happens with Lavonte [David] and Devin [White]".
Arthur Smith!
Arthur Smith, head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, spoke about his team's mentality to be able to play in the NFL: "It's just the way you keep working. There are some schemes we did today that change from week to week. Whatever our third-down plan is, you're trying to take away, where you're helping, mixing and matching. A lot of it is being on the same page. This is the NFL, people are going to make plays, but don't give up [and] turn them into disasters and let them gain momentum. That's a credit to the mentality, but there are a lot of things we're trying to work on week to week, certainly coming out of the offseason, and we'll keep trying to do that. Yes, obviously we want to score 100 points, we want to score on every play. That's a good defense. They threw everything they had at us, and there are a lot of things going on. At the end of the day, the positive side is that when we needed to make some plays, we did."
Injury Report: Buccaneers
The Buccaneers will also have problems for the match, missing Rakim Jarrett, Mike Greene, Jamel Dean and Devin White, all injured, as well as KJ Britt and Vita Vea listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Falcons
The Falcons will be without the injured Kaleb McGary, Nate Landman, David Onyemata and LaCale London, as well as those listed as questionable: Mack Hollins, Jeff Okudah, Mike Hughes and Drew Dalman.
NFC South
Last Matches: Buccaneers
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers also come into the game with two wins and three losses. On November 5, they lost 39-37 to the Texans. On November 12, a 20-6 win over the Titans. On the 19th, the 49ers lost 27-14. On Sunday (26), by 27-20, the defeat came against the Colts and on Sunday (3), by 21-18, the victory came against the Panthers.
Last Matches: Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons come into the match with two wins and three defeats. On October 29, they lost 28-23 to the Titans. On November 5, they lost 31-28 to the Vikings. On November 12, a 25-23 loss to the Cardinals. On Sunday (26), 24-15, the first win came against the Saints. And on Sunday (3), by 13-8, the win came against the Jets.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2023-24 NFL match: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Atlanta Falcons Live Score!
My name is Victor Cunha and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.