Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Follow here in here Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers NFL Match.
What time is the Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Denver Broncos vs Los Angeles Chargers of December 10th in several countries:
Argentina: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 11:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 3:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 4:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 5:25 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Denver Broncos)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Samaje Perine (questionable), Greg Dulcich (out), K'Waun Williams (out) and Caden Sterns (out).
Injury report (Los Angeles Chargers)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Morgan Fox (questionable), Eric Kendricks (questionable) and Joshua Palmer (questionable).
Denver Broncos Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Denver Broncos' offensive and defensive attack. 35-year-old Quarterback Russell Wilson (#3) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for the preparation game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Denver Broncos offense. Another player is Courtland Sutton (#14) and he plays in the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns. Finally, Linebacker Alex Singleton (#49) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Denver Broncos
The Denver Broncos had a good start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the AFC West with 6 games won, 0 tied and 6 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Denver Broncos' objective for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 3, 2023 against the Houston Texans and resulted in a 22-17 loss at NRG Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Players to watch for the Los Angeles Chargers
The next three players are considered key to the Los Angeles Chargers' offensive and defensive attack. 25-year-old quarterback Justin Herbert (#10) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Monday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Los Angeles Chargers' offense. Another player is Keenan Allen (#13) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (#9) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in third position in the AFC West with 5 games won, 0 tied and 7 lost. The Los Angeles Chargers are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be the champions. Their last game was on December 3, 2023 against the New England Patriots and resulted in a 6-0 victory at Gillette Stadium to earn another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
SoFi Stadium is located in the city of California, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 70,000 spectators and is the home of the Los Angeles Chargers of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 8, 2020 and cost $4.9 billion to build.