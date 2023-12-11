Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 14 2023.
The starting line-ups for Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys live in Week 14 of the NFL regular season 2023, as well as the latest information from the AT&T Stadium.
Where and how to watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys online live NFL Week 14 2023
The Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game will be televised on ESPN.
The Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game can be tuned in from the Star+ and DAZN streams.
AT&T Stadium
It is the stadium where the Dallas Cowboys play their home games, one of the most important stadiums as well as being one of the largest, it has a capacity for 80,000 spectators and was inaugurated on 27 May 2009, as well as being the stadium with the largest screen in the NFL, it will host this match between Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles, a match that will close Sunday's NFL match.
Other games in tomorrow's Week 14 NFL games
What time is the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys game for Week 14 of the NFL Regular Season?
This is the kick-off time for the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys on 10 December 2023 in various countries:
Argentina: 21:20 hours
Bolivia: 20:20 hours
Brazil: 21:20 hours
Chile: 8:20pm
Colombia: 8:20pm
Ecuador: 8:20 p.m.
Spain: 8:20 p.m.
United States: 8:20pm PT and 9:20pm ET
Mexico: 7:20 p.m.
Paraguay: 20:20 hours
Peru: 20:20 hours
Uruguay: 8:20pm
Venezuela: 20:20 hours
Japan: 12:20 p.m.
India: 09:20 a.m.
Nigeria: 09:20 a.m.
South Africa: 09:20 a.m.
Australia: 10:20 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 03:20 hours
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, and inactive players who will not be considered for the Week 14 NFL game will be announced just hours before kickoff.
Background
These two teams have met 15 times leaving a record of 9 wins for Dallas and 6 wins for the Eagles, but despite this statistic and because of the good moment that both teams are living the favorite to win this Sunday night will be Philadelphia, who is thirsty for revenge for what happened last week against San Francisco 49ers.
How are the Dallas Cowboys doing?
For its part Dallas Cowboys comes from defeating the Seattle Seahawks 41-35, a game that was full of emotion and above all many points, will come to this meeting with a record of 9 games won and 3 games lost, will seek to fight for the lead with Eagles who has a record of 10 games won and 2 games with loss, is expected to be one of the best games in Week 14 which will define many things for the NFL playoffs, in this way the two teams come to this meeting.
How are the Philadelphia Eagles doing?
The Philadelphia Eagles are coming off a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, a result that should serve as a learning experience for the playoffs, as they showed that they can be vulnerable in any circumstance. They will be looking to get rid of the bad taste in their mouths against Dallas in what will be another edition of Sunday Night Football, the same game that will serve to define the leadership of the National Football League's East division, which is how the Philadelphia Eagles arrive at week 14 of the NFL.
Good afternoon friends of VAVEL!
Welcome to the Philadelphia Eagles vs Dallas Cowboys match of Week 14 of the NFL 2023. The match will take place at AT&T Stadium at 7:20pm.