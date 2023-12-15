Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Brandon Stanley!
After the injury to Justin Herbert, the Chargers' starting QB, Brandon Stanley, the Chargers' head coach, spoke about and supported the player, who is out for the season: "We'll do what's best for Justin in the long run".
Antonio Pierce!
Antonio Pierce, head coach of the Raiders, spoke to the press, focusing on explaining his starting QB, something not yet defined, for the game against the Chargers: "We're still going through this process. We have a few more hours. I never said Aidan wasn't the starter, let's say that first. We're still evaluating. If there's a chance to improve, a chance to get better, a chance to put us in a position to win, we have to consider all the factors involved. Making decisions based solely on the media, on a defeat, on a poor performance, that's not how you do things in the National Football League. That's not how you run a business. Maybe other people do it, but the A.P. doesn't, and the Raiders aren't going to do it. No, these guys are coming in at 9 in the morning. I assume Kolton [Miller] won't be able to play. We'll do whatever it takes to put ourselves in a position to win. And after today, we'll have a better answer. I'd like us to follow a roadmap. We have a plan, we have to follow it. We can't get frustrated, we have to be patient, and that goes for all of us. But there are difficult moments, we all see them. And you just have to fight through them and stay on track, that's the most important thing. I've spoken to the coordinators, the coaches, the players and myself: this is the plan, follow it, whatever it looks like, and then we'll make the necessary adjustments. Yes, it really is a strange situation, to be honest. I mean, we've lost three games, right? But the changing room and the building don't look like that. The goal is still there, the energy is still there, the concentration, the "want" is still there. The lads are believing. They've had two good performances, the best we can do with that. But that's how it's been, to be honest, since day one. The results haven't been what we want, but we're going to keep fighting for it. This week, we have to finish, we have to finish in the fourth quarter. I spoke about our three losses the other day, we were good there and we need to finish in the fourth quarter. He's an experienced player. I think at the end of the day, whenever you get a guy who hasn't played much in the NFL, you don't know what to expect from the first game. But with the short week, I don't think he's going to know the whole playbook, we've talked about that. But he's got a strong arm, he's athletic, but you have to be smart. Right off the bat, you saw that they were able to make plays with him on the field, so they're comfortable with him throwing the ball down the field. And they have good receivers, they have a good core group of people around him. I'm sure they won't make it too difficult. Take the ball out of his hands and let the running game take its course. Yes, we know, and we did that. At the end of the day, when you have a top 10 quarterback, there's not much to say about the backup. Yes, I mean, at the end of the day, if Josh Jacobs is ready to play, it will be the Josh Jacobs show, let's not be fooled by that. But, for sure, you'd like to see Zamir get on the pitch if there's an opportunity this week or going forward. Any chance we get to see some of these younger players perform is a benefit for our future. Yes, I mean, I never said Aidan [O'Connell] wasn't the starter. Let's say that first of all. You're asking me a question and I've just answered it. We're still evaluating. If there's a chance to improve, a chance to get better, a chance to put us in a position to win, then we have to consider all the factors that influence that. Making decisions based solely on the media, on a defeat, on a poor performance, that's not how you do things in the National Football League. That's not how you run a business. Maybe other people do that, but AP doesn't, and the Raiders aren't going to do that. We'll do whatever it takes to put ourselves in a position to win. And after today, we'll have a better answer tonight."
Injury Report: Chargers
The Chargers on the other side will be without Deane Leonard, Keenan Allen, Justin Herbert and Zack Bailey, also injured, as well as Otito Ogbonnia, Amen Ogbongbemiga and Donald Parham Jr, all listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Raiders
For the match the Raiders will not be able to use Kolton Miller, Andre James, Kana'i Mauga and Brandon Facyson, all injured, as well as having listed Adam Butler, Maxx Crosby, Josh Jacobs and Davante Adams as questionable.
AFC West
The two teams are in the AFC West, tied with five wins and eight losses, with the Chargers in third place and the Raiders in fourth and last place in the Conference. Above them are the Broncos, with seven wins and six losses, and the Chiefs, leading with eight wins and five losses.
Last Matches: Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have one win and four losses in their last games. On November 12, they lost 41-38 to the Lions. On November 19, they lost 23-20 to the Packers. On the 26th, by 20-10, the defeat was to the Ravens. On Sunday (3), also by an incredible 6-0, the victory came against the Patriots. And on Sunday (10), by 24-7, the defeat was to the Broncos.
Last Matches: Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders come into the match with two wins and three defeats in their last games. On November 5, they won 30-6 against the Giants. On November 12, a 16-12 victory over the Jets. On the 19th, by 20-13, the defeat came against the Dolphins. On the 26th, by 31-17, the defeat came against the Chiefs and, finally, on Sunday (10), by an incredible 3-0, the defeat came against the Vikings.
