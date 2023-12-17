ADVERTISEMENT
DeMeco Ryan, head coach of the Texans, also spoke to the press about his team's many injuries: "For me, with the players that have been hurt, it hasn't affected what we do one bit. I really - I never make excuses about it because I really believe injuries happen to every team. We've had a few - probably some more than others - but it doesn't matter. We'll line up on Sunday with whoever we have, and everyone will play their best. It happens every year to every team in the league. You lose good players. But what matters is how you react to it and don't let it affect you - don't get in a bad mood because of injuries. It's just a question of reacting in the right way - everyone recovers and moves on."
Titans head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to the press, explaining player injuries and analyzing the season: "We did a lot of things that were going to cost us, obviously. The turnovers, the mistakes, but we did more positive things at the end. The defense kept giving us a chance, and we got some stops. Then the offense had to do well, and it did well. It doesn't have to be so difficult. But I'm proud of the character of this American soccer team, which competed and had to take a different direction quickly. And then coming back and getting stops at the end of the game and moving the ball at the end of the game and scoring a goal, I'm very proud of these guys. That's it. The aim was to disrupt play. We told them they could probably score down there. That's the nature of this attack. We did so well down there that, unfortunately, there was a sudden change. I explained to them that even if they get the ball down there, just pretend that it was a sudden change and that you were responsible for the sudden change. Just have that mentality, that down there we have to stop. The boys were excited. That was the difference in the American soccer game, being able to force them to kick field goals. It was hard to run with the ball. We made a lot of mistakes. But we were also able to protect the quarterback enough to throw it at the end of the game. That was key. Tyjae (Spears) helped us, Chig (Okonkwo) helped us, (DeAndre) Hop stepped up, Nick (Westbrook-Ikhine) stepped up and continued to do that. I think they realized that the game is never over. We managed to keep our timeouts, we managed to score and make the two-point conversion and have a chance to win in regulation time. All credit to the players. We tried to give them our best plan. Sometimes it needs to be adjusted as we go along, and sometimes not. They stood firm, they believed. All the credit goes to the players. Yes, I think they all believed and were able to respond. The excitement of being able to stop the drive on third down and celebrate, and then after a minute, mistakes. We just picked ourselves up and kept playing, that says a lot about our American soccer team and its growth. It's not going to be easy, especially against a good team on Monday night. I'm proud of the way they compete and fight. We just need to eliminate some of the mistakes that, more often than not, cost us dearly."
For this match the Texans will be without the injured Tavierre Thomas, Will Anderson Jr, Blake Cashman, Ka'imi Fairbairn and Tank Dell, as well as the list of players listed as questionable, with Shaq Manson, Henry To'o To'o, Nico Collins, Noah Brown, CJ Stroud and George Fant.
The Titans will be without the injured Ryan Stonehouse, Joe Jones, Kristian Fulton, Kyle Peko, Kyle Philips, Jeffrey Simmons and Josh Whyle, as well as the questionable K'1Von Wallace, Jack Gibbens, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine and Denico Autry.
The AFC South leaders are the Jaguars, with eight wins and five losses. The Colts and Texans are tied on seven wins and six losses, while the Titans are in last place with five wins and eight losses.
The Houston Texans, on the other hand, have three wins and two losses. On November 12, they beat the Bengals 30-27. On November 19, they beat the Cardinals 21-16. On November 26, a 24-21 defeat came against the Jaguars. On Sunday (3), the Broncos won 22-17 and on Sunday (10) they lost 30-6 to the Jets.
The Tennesse Titans come into the match with two wins and three defeats in their last games. On November 12, they lost 20-6 to the Buccaneers. On November 19, they lost 34-14 to the Jaguars. On the 26th, Titans beat Panthers 17-10. On Sunday (3), by 31-28, the defeat came against the Colts and on Friday (11), by 28-27, the victory came against the Dolphins.
