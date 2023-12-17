Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch NFL Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills live corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Bills Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills online and live from the 2023 NFL Regular Season?
This is the start time of the Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills game in several countries:
Argentina: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:25 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:25 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:25 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bills absences!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Josh Allen, player to watch!
The Bills quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. Buffalo's quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers for the season were 4,283 yards in completed passes through the air, 35 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions with which he achieved 13 victories. The game against the Steelers will be a great test to begin to show some of the changes that the Bills offense will have. The quarterback's connection with Steffon Diggs will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Bills get there?
The Buffalo team started a new season in the American Conference, after an excellent season in 2022 by becoming the current NFL champions. The Bills had a great regular season with a record of 13 wins and 3 losses to finish in second place in the conference. One of the topics that was most discussed with the Bills was the great improvement in Josh Allen's experience in decisive moments and this was why the team managed to meet all the objectives set and exceed pre-established expectations. Some interesting players on this team are Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, James Cook, Jordan Poyer, Matt Milano, and Tyler Bass. The Bills will have a comfortable start to the season by hosting the Raiders and Dolphins, in addition to visiting the Jets and Commanders, so the team's offensive chemistry should be something to focus on this preseason to be able to aspire to repeat the championship and achieve consecutive titles.
Cowboys absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Dak Prescott, player to watch!
The Cowboys quarterback begins a new season with the sole mission of continuing his development in the NFL and seeking to be an important piece for the team's aspirations. The Dallas quarterback is the team's offensive leader. His numbers this season are 3,505 yards in completed passes through the air, 28 touchdown passes and 6 interceptions with which he achieved 10 victories. The game against the Bills will be a great test to begin to show part of what this team is capable of doing in search of getting to the Super Bowl. The quarterback's connection with CeeDee Lamb will be essential to having a good season.
How do the Cowboys arrive?
The Dallas team started a new season in the National Conference, after a good season in 2022 where they made the Playoffs but did not advance from the first round when they fell to the Giants. The Cowboys had a good regular season with a record of 12 wins and 5 losses to finish in fourth place in the conference. One of the issues that was most discussed with the Cowboys was Kirk Cousins' lack of offensive options in decisive moments and this was why the squad sought to renew the offense to try to get him better passing options. Some interesting players on this team are Dak Prescott, Tony Pollard, CeeDee Lamb, Damone Clark, DaRon Bland, and Brandon Aubrey. The Cowboys have had a very good start to the season with 5 consecutive victories against the Eagles, Commanders, Panthers and others, even placing the team as one of the great candidates for the title and they hope that this will generate the positive effect they need to achieve a positive streak and be able to aspire to get to the Super Bowl.
Where is the game?
Bills Stadium located in New York City will be the venue for this duel between two teams seeking to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 71,600 fans and was inaugurated in 1973.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Dallas Cowboys vs Buffalo Bills live, corresponding to the 2023 NFL Regular Season duel. The match will take place at Bills Stadium, at 4:25 p.m.