Dallas Cowboys vs Miami Dolphins LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

Mike McCarthy!
Mike McCarthy praised Rico Dowdle, who plays RB: "He's a violent runner. He runs with great skill. ... I'm very proud of him. He's finally becoming the running back he can be. He's exceptional. He really gives us a 1-2 punch inside. I really liked him (Brice Young). I had a chance to visit him at Alabama practice two years ago, after his freshman year. You could see his intelligence. I thought it was really cool to throw to his teammates during Pro Day. But as a player, he's very instinctive and has an excellent touch. I think his ball placement and anticipation are top-notch. I definitely liked him when he left. Three years. You have to be practical about these things. In this league, you're always going to have injuries, it's just a question of how many. And when you're in your first year as a quarterback or first year as a member of the team and you have a lot of injuries, there's a lot to do with that. That's a big, big challenge. I think you have to be realistic about the job of any young player. As long as he keeps playing on Sundays, I think he'll be the player everyone thought he would be. Good man, good coach. You talk about the Vic Fangio tree and obviously Vic is an excellent coordinator, but Vic's story is with Dom (Capers). There are a number of things you see during the week that remind you of Dom. EJ did a good job. That's his defense. He definitely challenges him in terms of scheme. That's going to be a big test for us.
Mike McDaniel!
Mike McDaniel, head coach of the Dolphins, spoke to the press, telling them what he told the players about the game with the Cowboys and the main thing, about the press: "I instructed the players that anything other than worrying about the next opponent, which for us is the Dallas Cowboys, any other narrative that has to do with good teams, or the playoffs, or the next three games, all those things, I gave them the authorization to tell all members of the media to, with all due respect, stay away. With all due respect. Because all we're focused on is the Dallas Cowboys, and they definitely deserve our attention. So while we clean up our game from the previous one, we'll be thinking about that and the narratives will be whatever they are. We're not really worried. We know that's going to be there, but it's really irrelevant to what we're trying to do."
Injury Report: Cowboys
For the match the Cowboys will be without Sean McKeon, Matt Waletzko, Vilami Fehoko Jr, Johnathan Hankins and Tyron Smith, all injured, as well as having Zack Martin and Malik Hooker listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Dolphins
For the match the Dolphins will be without Jerome Baker, Robert Hunt and Connor Williams, as well as having listed Cam Smith, Jevon Hilland, Xavien Howard, Tyreek Hill, Elijah Campbell, Emmanuel Ogbah and Austin Jackson as questionable.
NFC East
The Cowboys lead the NFC East with 10 wins and four losses, tied with the Eagles, above the Giants, who have five wins and nine losses, and the Commanders, with four wins and 10 losses.
AFC East
In the AFC East, the Dolphins lead with 10 wins and four losses, ahead of the Bills, who have eight wins and six losses, the Jets, who have five wins and nine losses, and the Patriots, with three wins and 11 losses.
Last Matches: Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys, on the other hand, come into the game with four wins and one loss. They beat the Panthers 33-10 on the 19th. On the 23rd, they beat the Commanders 45-10. On the 30th, at the end of November, it was a 41-35 win over the Seahawks. On Sunday (10), by 33-13, they beat the Eagles and on Sunday (17), by 31-10, they lost to the Bills.
Last Matches: Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins come into this game with four wins and one loss in a row. On November 19, they beat the Raiders 20-13. On November 24, a 34-13 victory over the Jets. In December, on the third day, they beat the Commanders 45-15. On Monday (11), by 28-27, the defeat came against the Titans. And on Sunday (17), once again against the Jets, the victory was 30-0.
