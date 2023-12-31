Las Vegas Raiders x Indianapolis Colts LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Las Vegas Raiders vs Indianapolis Colts Live in TV and Stream
If you want to watch the game Raiders vs Colts live on TV, your options is: CBS.
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Paramount+, NFL+ app.
Shane Steichen!
Shane Steichen, head coach of the Colts, also spoke about his team's performance: "I think, obviously, we have to control our own destiny. We've got a great opportunity at home and we've got to deliver. That's the bottom line. That's it. We all know what's coming, but we have to go for it. That starts with weekly preparation. I've been saying that all year. It's like, 'Hey, what are you going to change? Is anything going to change with what's at stake? No, if we change what we're doing now, then we're not doing it right all year. We have to go out and execute, have a great week of preparation and do what we need to do. I don't think we trained well enough and we didn't execute well enough. I think from here on in we'll have a great opportunity, right? Similar to what happened in Cincinnati, right? We didn't play our best in Cincinnati and we recovered against Pittsburgh. We didn't play our best against Atlanta and now we have an opportunity at home to bounce back against the Raiders. That's the focus, winning this soccer game. That's the main point. They're playing at a high level. It all starts with 98 (Maxx Crosby), one of the best players in the league. Obviously, we have to have a plan for him. Koonce, on the other hand, are playing very good soccer. They have good players at the back. I think they're playing with a lot of energy and a lot of effort."
Antonio Pierce!
After the game on Christmas, Antonio Pierce spoke about coaching the Raiders: "A great job by these guys. Our staff - [defensive coordinator] Patrick Graham. It's tough. My resume is on grass. What do you want? I can do a fancy presentation, I've seen it before. I can put statistics, I can put my resume, but the best thing that ever happened to me was an opportunity. The worst day I'd have as a head coach was my first day. And every day is my job and I really pride myself on growing every day to get better. It's no different from when I was a player to get better. And at the end of the day, you look at it, whatever your career was and whatever my coaching career was, and you sit there and say, "Look, he was like that". And we hope that Mark Davis sees the improvement and growth in our team. He sees the style and the game he wants from the Raiders. He sees a fan base that supports us. He sees a building that loves coming to work and loves being here. At the end of the day, we have to win. And right now, my record, our record, is 4-3."
Injury Report: Raiders
The Raiders won't be able to use Kana'i Mauga, Jesper Horsted and Michael Mayer, who are injured, while they have Jermaine Eluemunor and Andre James listed as questionable.
Injury Report: Colts
For the match the Colts will be without Jelani Woods, Julian Blackmon, Zack Moss and Drew Ogletree, all injured, as well as having listed as questionable Cameron McGrone, Braden Smith, Kenny Moore, DJ Montgomery and Michael Pittman Jr.
AFC West
The Raiders are in the AFC West, with seven wins and eight losses, tied with the Broncos, who are just below them, as well as the Chiefs, who have nine wins and six losses, and the Chargers, who have five wins and 10 losses.
AFC South
In the AFC South, the Colts are in second place, curiously tied with the Texans and Jaguars, who share first place, all with eight wins and seven losses. The Titans are just below with five wins and 10 losses.
Last Matches: Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders, on the other hand, come into the match with three defeats and two wins. On November 19, they lost 20-13 to the Dolphins. On the 26th, by 31-17, the loss was to the Chiefs and on December 10th, by 3-0 (yes, only 3-0) the loss was to the Vikings. On the 14th, by 63-21, they beat the Chargers and on Monday (25), by 20-14, they beat the Chiefs.
Last Matches: Colts
The Indianapolis Colts come into the match with three wins and two defeats in their last games. They beat the Buccaneers 27-20 on November 26. On December 3, a 31-28 victory over the Titans in overtime. On December 10, a 34-14 loss to the Bengals. On Saturday (16), a 30-13 win over the Steelers and on Sunday (24), a 29-10 loss to the Falcons.
