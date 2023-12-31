Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears match for NFL Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Atlanta Falcons vs Chicago Bears of December 31st in several countries:
Argentina: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Bolivia: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Brazil: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Chile: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Colombia: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Ecuador: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Spain: 8:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Mexico: 12:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Paraguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Peru: 1:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Uruguay: 2:00 PM on NFL Gamepass.
Injury report (Atlanta Falcons)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Kaleb McGary (questionable).
Injury report (Chicago Bears)
The possible players who will not be able to play in this match are the following:
Darnell Mooney (out), Cole Kmet (questionable) and Lucas Patrick (questionable).
Atlanta Falcons Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to the Atlanta Falcons' offensive and defensive attack. 24-year-old Quarterback Desmond Ridder (#9) is a notable player on the team and one of the best at his position. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Atlanta Falcons offense. Another player is Drake London (#5) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he had the most receiving yards and scored several touchdowns for his team. Finally, Linebacker Kaden Elliss (#55) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and is among the best in the league at his position.
Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons had a bad start to the 2023-2024 NFL season, they are in second position in the NFC South with 7 games won, 0 tied and 8 lost. Their goal this season is to finish among the first 2 places in the group to obtain a ticket to the postseason. The Atlanta Falcons' goal for this game is to be able to win as a visitor and thus get closer to their goal. It will be a complicated game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 24, 2023 and resulted in a 29-10 victory against the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They arrive as the least favorites to win this match, however they could surprise and win.
Chicago Bears Players to Watch
There are three Chicago Bears players we should keep an eye on and who play a very important role on the team. Quarterback Justin Fields (#1), the 24-year-old player is one of the best players at his position in the NFL and should lead the team's offense. Another player is DJ Moore (#2) and he plays the Wide Receiver position. Last season he was the team's most outstanding runner. He will be very important for Sunday's game because of his experience and he will have to lead the Chicago Bears offense. Finally, Linebacker T.J. Edwards (#53) who is a very important player on defense. He led the team last season in total tackles and should lead the team's defense.
Chicago Bears
The Chicago football team started the 2023-2024 NFL (National Football League) season poorly, they are in fourth position in the NFC North with 6 games won, 0 tied and 9 lost. The Chicago Bears are looking to place themselves at the top of the tournament this season, so they will have to win as many games as possible and they will advance to the next phase. Their last game was on December 24, 2023 against the Arizona Cardinals and resulted in a 27-16 victory at Soldier Field for another victory in the tournament. They come as favorites to win this game and win because of the incredible team they have and the good time they are going through. They have an advantage in Sunday's game by playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Soldier Field is located in the city of Chicago, United States. It will host this game, has a capacity of 61,500 spectators and is the home of the Chicago Bears of the National Football League. It was inaugurated on September 29, 2003 and cost 632 million dollars to build.