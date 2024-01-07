Jacksonville Jaguars vs Tennessee Titans LIVE: Score Updates, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch NFL
Watch out for this Tennessee Titans player.

Will Levis, 24-year-old quarterback. His pass completion percentage this season is 58.4% for 1808 yards. He also has eight passing touchdowns and four interceptions.

 

Watch out for this Jacksonville Jaguars player.

Trevor Lawrence, 24-year-old quarterback. He has a 65.5% pass completion rate for 3736 yards. He has 19 passing touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season. In his last game he had one touchdown pass, two interceptions and three catches, but they were not enough to prevent his team's defeat.

 

News - Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans come from a loss to close the 2023 at the home of Houston Texas. Poor field goal accuracy decided the game, after failing to score any touchdowns. The Houston team took the lead on the first field goal. In the second quarter they extended the lead with touchdowns by Jordan and Rankins, in addition to another field goal. In the last second before halftime, the Tennessee Titans scored their first three points with a field goal converted by Folk. At halftime the score was 20-3. After the restart there were no touchdowns for either team, only two field goals by Fairbairn, one in each quarter, to seal the game for Houston Texas.

 

They have three losses in a row and have won only one game out of their last five. Two losses have come in overtime. They have 11 losses this season and only five wins, so they are in the second to last position in the American Conference. They are last in the AFC South division.

News - Jacksonville Jaguars

They are coming off a sweep in their last game to close the year with a 26-0 home win over the Carolina Panthers. In the first quarter, McManus put the Jacksonville Jaguars ahead. In the second quarter, McManus converted two more field goals of his own to go into halftime up 9-0. They increased the lead after the break with Etienne's touchdown and a field goal. In the last quarter came the points that sealed the game with another Etienne touchdown. This was the first time this season that they have held a team scoreless.

 

An important victory for the Jacksonville Jaguars to face 2024 with more confidence. A victory with which they broke the bad streak, since they had already lost four consecutive games. They are seventh in the American Conference with nine wins and seven losses. They are four wins behind the Baltimore Ravens, who lead the conference. While Jacksonville is second in the AFC South division.

Background

The Jacksonville Jaguars have won the last three meetings. The Tennessee Titans have not won in this matchup since last December 2021. The last time they met was last November where the Jacksonville Jaguars were clearly superior during the first three quarters and took the victory.
The stadium

The match will be played at Nissan Stadium, located in the city of Nashville. The stadium was inaugurated in 1994 and has a capacity for 69,143 spectators.

 

Preview of the match

Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet this Sunday, January 7, 2024 in the NFL's Week 18 game.
