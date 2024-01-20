ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens live from the 2024 NFL Playoffs!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens live corresponding to the 2024 NFL Playoffs, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from M&T Bank Stadium. Don't miss any details of the match with the minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens online and live from the 2024 NFL Playoffs?
This is the start time of the Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens game in various countries:
Argentina: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Bolivia: 5:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Brazil: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Chile: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Colombia: 4:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Ecuador: 4:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
USA (ET): 4:30 p.m. on Fox Sports
Spain: 10:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Mexico: 3:30 p.m. on Fox Sports, NFL League Pass
Paraguay: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Peru: 4:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Uruguay: 6:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
Venezuela: 5:30 p.m. on NFL League Pass
If you want to follow him online, VAVEL is your best option.
Absences from the Texans!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
CJ Stroud, player to watch!
The Texans quarterback began his first year with the team and with the sole mission of earning his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Houston quarterback is the team's offensive leader in rushing yardage, with 3,540 passing yards, 20 touchdown passes and 5 interceptions in just 12 games. He is still the leader of the team and is trying to clear up the doubts around him this season. The quarterback's connection with Devin Singletary and Nico Collins will be essential to have a good season.
How does the Texans arrive?
The Houston team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 3 wins, 13 losses and 1 tie; With these results, the team was out of the postseason. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Davis Mills at quarterback and with great players like Daemon Pierce, Nico Collins, Jalen Pitre and Kenyon Green. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Colts, Ravens and Jaguars. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the Texans will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Super Bowl .
Ravens absent!
These are the players who are part of the team's injured list: None.
Lamar Jackson, player to watch!
The Ravens quarterback began his sixth year with the team and with the sole mission of maintaining his place in the league and seeking to get the team into the NFL Playoffs. The Baltimore quarterback led the team's offense in rushing yardage, with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdown passes and 7 interceptions in just 12 games. Despite his good results, he continues his development as a player and his abilities to be the team's offensive leader improve each time. The quarterback's connection with Mark Andrews will be essential to having a good season.
How does the Ravens get there?
The Baltimore team begins a new season in the American Conference, after finishing the regular season in last place in its conference with a record of 10 wins and 7 losses; With these results, the team entered the postseason, where they were eliminated in the Wild Cards round. This was one of the main reasons why the team decided to make changes to the offense around Lamar Jackson at quarterback and with great players like Mark Andrews, Patrick Queen, Marcus Williams, JK Dobbins and Justin Tucker. The team will have a somewhat comfortable start against the Texans and Colts, but will also enter Cincinnati where it will not start as a favorite. The Ravens are in a process of changes that will help the team adapt correctly to their quarterback's way of playing and with the help of Lamar Jackson they will seek to develop a long-term project. This is why the preseason work will be fundamental for the team's aspirations, this year the Ravens will try to focus on the restructuring of the team to try to fight to be at the top of their division and look for a place in the Super Bowl .
Where is the game?
The M&T Bank Stadium located in the city of Dallas will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue the 2023 NFL regular season in good shape. This stadium has capacity for 80,000 fans and was inaugurated in 2009.
Welcome!
Good morning to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match between Houston Texans vs Baltimore Ravens live, corresponding to the 2024 NFL Playoffs duel. The match will take place at the M&T Bank Stadium, at 4:30 p.m.