Gudlevskis, Lightning Outlast Blue Jackets

Kristers Gudlevskis made history tonight as he played in his first NHL start for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Gudlevskis has played in the ECHL, AHL, NHL and the Olympics. The win helped Tampa gain a crucial one point lead over Montreal.

After a scoreless first period the Lightning would go on to out score the Blue Jackets three goals to one in the second period. Ondrej Palat converged on the powerplay for his 23rd of the season to put the Bolts up 1-0. After Boone Jenner evened the score almost ten minutes later, Eric Brewer quickly responded for Tampa Bay and put his team up 2-1. Brewer would strike again before the period came to a close to put his the Lightning up 3-1.

Going into the third period, Tampa's morale was hurt as they lost Victor Hedman in the first and then Ondrej Palat early in the third to injuries. The period would go without a goal until about 4 minutes remained when David Savard got a shot past Gudlevskis. This coming after Nikita Kucherov slid into the Colombus net after being tugged down. The post hit him between the legs and he was in pain but managed to skate off. No penalty was called on this play. Gudlevskis and the Lightning defense were able to prevent any comeback from Columbus and came out with a win.

Up next, the Lightning will head to Washington for their last regular season game before playing the Montreal Canadiens in the first round of the playoffs. The Tampa Bay Lightning can clinch home ice in the first round with a win Sunday or a Montreal Canadiens loss.