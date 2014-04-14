Barry Trotz Out In Nashville

After a 10th place finish in the Western Conference, The Tennessean is reporting that the Nashville Predators have decided to part ways with Head Coach Barry Trotz. Barry Trotz has been the head coach of the Predators since they entered the league in the 1998-99 season, a season in which they finished second last in the Western Conference. Trotz leaves the Predators with 557 career wins and 479 career losses.

The Predators made the playoffs seven times under Trotz, including two trips to the Western Conference Semifinals.

Trotz is known as a hard-nosed old school coach who expects nothing short of 100% effort in all areas of the ice from his team. Trotz is known for the strong defensive systems he employed throughout his years with the Predators, due in large part to the internal salary cap which has constrained spending in Nashville. They chose to build through the draft and from the defense out under Trotz, and found success doing so. They have consistently developed strong defensive players, including Superstar Shea Weber and Minnesota Wild player Ryan Suter.

Trotz will not be without work for very long, he has consistently made the Predators a competitive franchise even with the spending restrictions which have kept high profile players from joining Nashville since they entered the league.