Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and three more in the shootout as the St. Louis Blues edged past the Seattle Kraken 2-1 at Enterprise Center.

"He was unbelievable", said St. Louis forward Brandon Saad about Binnington. "That's what we expect out of him. We know his capabilities, so he's been huge for us the past two games. It's nice to get the job done in front of him tonight."

Jordan Kyrou scored in regulation for the Blues, who were on the losing end of a 2-1 shootout result against Dallas two days earlier.

The only goal of the shootout was scored by Robert Thomas as St. Louis was playing their first game at home.

"It was unreal", Kyrou said. "It's awesome to have all our fans out there again playing for them. It was a packed crowd tonight and we really felt it."

Jaden Schwartz had Seattle's only goal and Joey Daccord made 24 saves in his season debut as the Kraken have lost three straight games to open a season or the first time in franchise history.

"I felt pretty good in there", Daccord said. "It was nice to be back out in there in a real game. I thought the team played great. We all played really well.

"We did a lot of good things. We got a lot of chances. The puck just didn't drop for us tonight. But if we keep playing like that, the puck will go in for us."

After a scoreless first period, Schwartz gave the Kraken the lead 40 seconds into the second period, tipping in a point shot from Oliver Bjorkstrand.

Kyrou tied it on a give-and-go with Thomas after excellent backchecking led to a 3-on-2 transition opportunity.

"It was a big shift by us there", Kyrou said. "We created a lot of momentum. Me and 'Tommer' just did a little give-and-go."

In the shootout, Binnington saved attempts by Matty Beniers, Bjorkstrand and Jordan Eberle.

"Big saves, big moments", said St. Louis defenseman Colton Parayko of his netminder. "Unreal in the shootout, penalty kill, 5-on-5, overall just kept us in the game the whole game.

"He was incredible. Nice to have him back there for us."

Binnington made his biggest save with 28 remaining in overtime as he kicked out his left pad on a shot from Seattle defenseman Adam Larsson on a play in the slot.

"Crazy", Parayko said. "It was a good opportunity for Larsson. Better save by 'Binner'."

The Kraken had a goal taken off the scoreboard after the Blues challenged for goaltender interference. Jared McCann prevented Binnington from playing his position in the crease following Vince Dunn's goal with a stick to the face mask.

St. Louis successfully challenged for a second straight game after winning an offsides call against Dallas in the first period of their game.

Seattle has scored just twice in their three games but head coach Dave Hakstol isn't worried.

"I think we played a really good road game tonight", he said. "It was a well-played game. We did a lot of things that we want to do on the road. We didn't generate enough offense.

"We had some good opportunities. The special teams were solid. The PK did a really good job. We made good on the one power play we got."