Detroit Red Wings Best Boston Bruins In Game One On Late Datsyuk Wrister

Playoff hockey is finally underway as game one of the Eastern Conference matchup between the Boston Bruins and Detroit Red Wings is finished. Along with the actual playoff game came the intense atmosphere fans have come to expect from a battle between these two historic hockey cities.

Boston came out with the intensity expected from the top seed in the East, dominating possession early in the Red Wings' end. However, as the team would all night, they struggled to generate quality scoring chances. On the other hand, the Red Wings came out with a disciplined game plan, hoping to keep the game in hand.

As games so often do in the Playoffs, the game focused on defense and mistake prevention with the Bruins (25) and Red Wings (24) taking a relatively low quantity of shots. The heavy lifters for the game came from the key defensemen for each team with Zdeno Chara/Johnny Boychuck for Boston and Niklas Kronwall/Danny DeKeyser for Detroit each playing 22+ minutes.

Key opportunities for the Bruins came from scrums in front of net most notably in the second period when Red Wings' netminder Jimmy Howard lost his stick and the Bruins scrambled to send a quality puck on frame. The Bruins were unable to get a puck on net then much like they did the entire night, failing to get players in front of the net and therefore relying on an array of hardly troubling shots.

Detroit's opportunities, much like the Bruins', were focused on possession in the offensive end and were often kept quite with sound defensive discipline. Detroit's gameplan came into fruition in the mid-late second period while the Red Wings, aided by a penalty to Torey Krug, allowed the Wings to keep the puck in Boston's end more often than not.

When not in possession, the Red Wings showed intense pressure and attempted to out skate the Bruins' bigger defenders. The pressure put on by Detroit was most effective on an errant clearance attempt by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask. On a dangerous play with Rask ranging out of his crease, Rask's clearance was almost immediately played by a Red Wing and fired on net, but it was fortunately saved by the Bruins' Corey Potter.

Someone had to score eventually, right? That man was veteran Red Wings center Pavel Datsyuk. Datsyuk came right up the center of the ice showing some of his supreme skill with the puck and fired a wrist shot glove side past Rask with three minutes left to go giving the Red Wings the 1-0 lead.

The Bruins were unable to equalize and the first game went to the Red Wings in what looks to be the beginning of a tremendous series between two veteran teams. Game 2 is a Sunday afternoon game, 3:00 P.M. Eastern time, so be sure to catch it and check back here for the best playoff coverage.