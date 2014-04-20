MacKinnon Shines As Avs Take 2-0 Series Lead Over Minnesota

Nathan MacKinnon’s coming out party is in full swing in Denver. Last night the Avalanche beat the Wild 4-2 in Game 2 of their Western Conference Series and now holds a 2-0 series lead. Colorado was led by rookie sensation Nathan Mackinnon who had one goal and three assists, through the first two games MacKinnon has seven points.

Mackinnon is playing with Paul Stastny and Gabriel Landeskog and right now those three are having fun at the expense of the Minnesota Wild. The Wild simply have no answer for this line.

"That line was on fire tonight, they played really well," Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said. "They had an outstanding game. They were moving the puck really well, they were skating well…”

The Avalanche fell behind early in this one when Charlie Coyle scored his second of the playoffs, however it was only two minutes later when MacKinnon scored a gorgeous goal that fully showcased his skating and determination and made Spurgeon fall all over himself trying to keep up.

"I wanted to kind of skate to the middle and I kind of jumped to the outside," MacKinnon said. "I didn't know I'd have that much room. Obviously, I'm pretty fortunate that he bit on it, I guess, and I just fired it at the net and it went in."

The Avs followed that up with a pair of second period goals courtesy of Captain Gabriel Landeskog. Ilya Bryzgalov was given the hook in this game as he allowed three goals on 17 shots. Darcy Kuemper came in on relief, and could be see his first start in the series when the Wild return home. The Wild made a late push getting within one goal with less than two minutes to play, but Stastny iced the game with an empty net goal in the final minute and the Avs leave Denver with a 2-0 series lead.

They say you’re never truly out of a series until you lose at home, for the Wild this must be the gospel coming out of their dressing room right now. Falling behind two games is not ideal, but Minnesota will have the opportunity to regroup on home ice. With home ice, the Wild will need to find a way to get the matchup they want on the ice to slow down Mackinnon and Stastny. Having the last line change should allow Minnesota to get Ryan Suter on the ice every time Mackinnon is on the ice. This could be just the change in strategy needed to get Minnesota back in this series.

Mike Yeo highlighted this tactic in his post-game media availability; “When we get home maybe we can make it a little more uncomfortable for them," Yeo said. "Part of it is getting home, getting the matchups we're looking to get. Part of it is we still need to be better. We've been able to shut down really good players all year long. We're backing up a little bit, too much as far as I'm concerned. I think we're allowing them to build speed, so we have to do a better job."

If Minnesota doesn’t find a way to slow down the rookie Mackinnon, they will be out of the playoffs in the blink of an eye.

Wrap Up (Corsi numbers from extraskater.com)

Minnesota Wild vs Colorado Avalanche 2 Goals 4 32 Shots 29 55.7% CF% 44.3%

All photos used within this article courtsey of Michael Martin/Getty Images