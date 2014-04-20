Boston Bruins Win Physical Battle, Edge Detroit Red Wings To Tie Series

The Detroit Red Wings went into the second game of their series against the Boston Bruins and scored as many times as in the first game: once. Unfortunately for Detroit, the Bruins didn't have the same scoring issues as game 1 netting four on route to a dominant 4-1 victory.

The contest opened with an emphasis on Boston's energy level out of the gate, highlighting the lack of scoring in game one. Fans and media alike expected a better performance from the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference and they were not disappointed as Boston came out with unmatchable energy, suffocating the Red Wings in all three zones. The gritty tone was set early as both teams picked up early penalties on the way to 10 total players being penalized during the first 20 minutes.

The game had a chippy feel, highlighted by the multi-player scuffles and enourmous hits on the boards right from the whistle. Justin Florek opened up the scoring for Boston with 13 minutes to go in the first on a play that was one part hustle and two part blunder. On a relatively routine puck down the middle of the ice, two Detroit players watched the puck slowly roll past them towards Red Wings goalie Jimmy Howard rather than playing it. Howard was then forced to range out of his crease and sent and errand clearance off the side boards that fell to Florek, who quickly turned and wristed it past the out-of-position netminder.

The Bruins would score three more times in the game with two scrums in front of Howard - tapped in nicely by Reilly Smith and Zdeno Chara - and another on a wonderful piece of passing between Jerome Iginla and Milan Lucic resulting in a can't miss opportunity that Howard was able to get a stick on but not keep out completely.

Detroit had been controlling play for almost the entire second period but could not break through until Luke Glendening scored on a deflection from Darren Helm's shot with seven minutes left before the intermission, during their only real stretch of dominant play. The theme of the game on offense seemed to be get the puck in front of the net for both teams as that generated three of the five goals scored on the night.

Red Wings' netminder Jimmy Howard only saved 25 of 29 shots following his game one shutout. Tuukka Rask, on the other hand, saved 34 of 35 shots to keep his one goal per game average and be named first star.

Defensively the Bruins were once again lead by veteran defenders like Chara - who played 26 minutes - and Johnny Boychuck, who logged in 22 and received the second star. The Red Wings, although lacking on both sides of the puck, received good play once again from star Pavel Datsyuk who received the third star for his consistent mayhem in the final third. That's something that bodes well for Detroit's chances during the rest of the series.

Game 3 takes place at 7:30 ET and it will be the first time Detroit has home-ice advantage. It remains to be seen if they will take advantage of playing in front of their crowd against the best team in all of hockey during the regular season.